Sean O’Malley Gets Real About Ilia Topuria’s Rumored Divorce as He Suggests Superfight Comeback

There’s something odd about the timing. Sean O’Malley is in camp, days away from UFC 324, yet the loudest talk around him isn’t about Song Yadong but Ilia Topuria‘s personal life drama. Divorce rumors, custody talks, and screenshots are the types of noise that fighters don’t want creeping into a gym. And ‘Suga’ did not go looking for it either, but when the internet tossed it at him, he didn’t pretend it wasn’t there.

Instead, the former bantamweight champion addressed the situation directly. No mockery or theatrics, just blunt honesty from someone who understands how real-life chaos can disrupt a fighter’s focus. He recognized the human side, the father side, and the public pressure around the situation. Only then did he shift his focus to what fans really want: the fight he believes should take place once the dust settles.

Sean O’Malley reacts to Ilia Topuria’s personal situation

‘Suga’ did not sugarcoat how difficult the situation seemed: “Going through the divorce, wife supposedly trying to take 50%. God, dude… that sucks. And it’s all public, which makes it even just f—— worse.” The toughest part for him wasn’t the rumors, but seeing ‘El Matador’ attempting to maintain his championship reign while dealing with custody, attorneys, and two young children.

“When you’re going through that type of s—, you definitely don’t want to be in fight camp,” he stated, adding that public scrutiny only amps up the pressure. Despite the sympathy, O’Malley acknowledged he still wanted to see Ilia Topuria in big fights. At first, he proposed an entertaining choice, naming Paddy Pimblett as a comeback fight.

“I really want to see Ilia vs. Paddy”, a matchup that becomes possible if ‘The Baddy’ defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. However, as if catching himself mid-thought, ‘Suga’ changed his demand. “Ilia vs. Islam is the fight I want to see. Not actually Ilia vs Paddy… We don’t get it. That’s okay.”

It was a rare moment of clarity from a man who normally embraces chaos: there is only one true lightweight superfight, and he knows exactly what it is. And that’s where Sean O’Malley left it: two realities resting side by side. Ilia Topuria deserves time to work out his life; the fight game can wait. But when he comes back? O’Malley doesn’t want the warm-up, the tune-up, or the rankings shuffle.

Instead, the former bantamweight champion wants the fight that will determine the true pound-for-pound narrative: a completely focused Ilia Topuria versus Islam Makhachev. Divorce rumors, schedules, and delays are all temporary. That superfight, in his eyes, is inevitable. And to make things more interesting, a UFC legend has pitched the perfect narrative to make the fight even more compelling.

Chael Sonnen fixes the Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev storyline

Chael Sonnen believes that the superfight faded not because it became less thrilling, but because both divisions grew more interesting than the bout itself. As he put it, “The fight’s gotten further apart… We’re not certain Islam can get over on Kamaru. We’re not certain Ilia can get over on Tsarukyan.” He believes that the UFC no longer requires champion vs. champion right now. But he also believes the UFC accidentally gave them something better.

‘The American Gangster’ pointed directly at the pound-for-pound rankings shift when Makhachev won at 170, and the top spot was returned to him. “If the rankings committee had integrity… they would have kept Islam at number one,” he claimed, noting that Ilia Topuria lost his place without fighting.

Whether you agree or disagree, Sonnen’s point is simple: something was taken from ‘El Matador,’ and that alone gives the matchup a real narrative again. And Ilia Topuria seems willing to pursue it. He has already proposed a no-belt, catchweight fight for the newly minted “Pound-for-Pound title.” Makhachev wants either a big payout or a meeting at 170.

But if both guys decide that the unofficial No. 1 crown is worth fighting for, Chael Sonnen believes that the path is clear: a catchweight bout where the sole prize is pride, and the true pound-for-pound king is ultimately determined in the cage.