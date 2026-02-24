Sean O’Malley Gives $7.7 Reason Behind Dana White’s UFC Cutting Sean Strickland

Following a savage third-round finish of Anthony Hernandez in Houston, Sean Strickland was riding the typical wave of excitement and confidence, and a press conference that was slowly drifting into dangerous territory. Then suddenly, silence. After going off on multiple damaging rants on several topics, one of the UFC’s most outspoken voices was literally silenced.

It was rare for sure. Sean Strickland has made a career out of saying anything he wants, whenever he wants. Even head honcho Dana White has often supported him under the umbrella of ‘free speech.’ But this time felt different. And according to Sean O’Malley, there could be a $7.7 billion reason why.

Sean O’Malley names the Paramount deal as the real factor behind Dana White silencing ‘Tarzan’

“He did get cut off on the post-fight interview. It’s crazy,” Sean O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “I mean, they’re on Paramount. This is not a pay-per-view.

On pay-per-views, we were able to say f—, say whatever we want. Pay-per-view, post-fight, whatever.”

Sean O’Malley further explained that this freedom used to come with the PPV model. However, Fight Nights were always a little tighter.

“But on the Fight Nights, it’s on ESPN Plus, so they’re like, ‘Hey, don’t cuss in your after-fight, blah, blah,'” the former Bantamweight added. “This is on Paramount Plus.

Like, this is a Fight Night. Even if it was a numbered event, we’re still on Paramount.”

‘Suga’ made it clear that he doesn’t believe the UFC regularly polices fighters’ words. Like Dana White claims, the fighters within the promotion are actually allowed to speak their minds, and neither the company nor Paramount is actively trying to dictate what should and should not be spoken in public. However, with $7.7 billion at stake, that number looms large over Dana White’s latest decision to cut off Sean Strickland’s rant.

“I mean, UFC doesn’t really limit what we say,” O’Malley said. “They don’t say, ‘Hey, don’t say that, don’t say this.

Paramount hasn’t. I mean, but $7.7 billion, UFC is probably like, ‘I want Strickland off the mic.'”

The UFC’s massive seven-year broadcast deal with Paramount raises the stakes. When such a large sum of money is involved, controversy isn’t just viral, but also contractual. Sean Strickland may still be a title contender, and Dana White may continue to publicly defend him, but corporate partnerships do not laugh off rants in the same way that fight fans do.

‘Tarzan’ kept talking after the mic went dead. The company simply prevented the rest of the world from hearing it. And in 2026, that silence may speak louder than anything he could have said. And Dana White’s honest take on it? Well, the head honcho blames the media for lighting the match.

The CEO defends Strickland’s rant at UFC Houston

If Sean Strickland’s mic getting cut off felt like corporate control stepping in, Dana White wasn’t about to see it that way. Instead, he directed his rage elsewhere. During the post-fight press conference, White admitted that ‘Tarzan’ can be difficult. But in the same breath, he pointed his finger directly at the reporters in the room.

“It’s a nightmare, but (the media) doesn’t help,” the UFC CEO said. “Asking him dumb s—, ask dumb s— get dumb s—-. ‘What do you think of Bad Bunny? What did you think of the Super Bowl?’ Get the f— out of here.

You f—– kidding me? So yeah, when you talk about what Strickland says, you like to push the buttons.”

That is classic Dana White, as he refuses to completely accept the fallout. Still, the fact remains: the microphone was cut. The UFC CEO may support his former champion publicly, but someone behind the scenes has had enough. Whether it was optics, stopping Sean Strickland from bringing in politics, or just a simple business move, the promotion drew a line—even if the boss won’t say so.