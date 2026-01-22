Sean O’Malley Issues Apology for Controversial Jab at UFC 324 Opponent Song Yadong

Sean O’Malley left the MMA universe in a split when he faced off against Chinese prospect Song Yadong and sparked a Conor McGregor-style feud last month. At UFC 323’s seasonal press conference, the former champion stormed the stage wearing a COVID-19 mask to promote their UFC 324 clash, but unfortunately, the stunt completely backfired. Now, he finally breaks his silence on the incident.

However, fans slammed ‘Suga’ for his actions, and Song Yadong reacted sharply, specifically calling Sean O’Malley’s move “racist” because the American star targeted ‘Kung Fu Kid’ by linking the gesture to the rumored origins of the virus. Still, the Chinese prospect let the situation slide to focus on hyping the fight. Now, with UFC 324 just days away, O’Malley finally apologizes for his statement.

Sean O’Malley clarifies his COVID mask stunt at UFC 324 press conference

“My intentions were never harmful. It was supposed to be a little silly joke, you know. It got taken out of context, and I apologize if I offended anybody,” said Sean O’Malley at the UFC 324 pre-fight press conference when one of the reporters asked him, “Was it a regretful outfit choice or not?”

Unsurprisingly, few expected an apology from O’Malley, the same fighter who once aimed to outshine McGregor. His mask stunt looked like a calculated move to grab headlines and hype fan interest ahead of the UFC-Paramount broadcast launch. Yet, back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili have clearly humbled the former bantamweight champ. Still, his coach and friend Tim Welch suggested that ‘Suga’ might have been “sick.”

Moves like this can also damage the promotion if they anger Chinese fans. Just last year, UFC returned to Shanghai for UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Zhang, marking its second visit to the city and the first event on mainland China since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, mainland China is back on the UFC schedule, with an event planned for August 23, 2026.

Before Sean O’Malley arrived at the press conference, Song Yadong admitted that O’Malley’s statement was a low blow. However, the Chinese revealed that ‘Suga’ had already “regretted” his decision. “He got an interview from China, he said he was sorry to fans. He’s trying to get inside of my head like a mind game. But I don’t care, I just focus on the fight,” Yadong said.

In UFC, as in war, fighters use every advantage. Sean O’Malley faces a high-stakes fight as he aims to challenge champion Petr Yan at the UFC White House event this summer. Ultimately, the winner of UFC 324 will determine O’Malley’s immediate future. Rumors also suggest that this could be his final year, after he recently hinted at retirement.

Yet now, Sean O’Malley seems to reconsider his decision.

O’Malley takes a U-turn on retirement talk

“I’m gonna retire. This might be the last Suga year,” said Sean O’Malley on his YouTube channel. The 31-year-old had planned to retire after facing Song Yadong and then Petr Yan at the UFC White House event, so that he could focus more on his family and raising his children. With his business and other ventures already set, O’Malley wanted to stay safe and avoid unnecessary risks.

However, just a few days before facing Song Yadong at UFC 324, Sean O’Malley changed his mind and is now reconsidering his decision. “I mean, I’m just going with the flow. There’s no set date, no set number of fights. It’s a feeling. Once I’m done, I’m done. I don’t see myself retiring at the end of this year… As long as I’m healthy and my body can handle it, I’m going to keep fighting,” O’Malley explained.

The UFC is currently lacking American star power. With Kayla Harrison standing as the only American champion, it’s clear how much the promotion depends on Sean O’Malley. Now, as UFC launches its Paramount+ deal, ‘Suga’s role becomes even more crucial.

What do you think about his retirement plans? Share your thoughts below.