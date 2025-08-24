Sean O’Malley Issues Painful 4-Word Reminder to Aljamain Sterling After Brian Ortega Beatdown

Aljamain Sterling is back in the winning column once more. The former bantamweight champion went five rounds with former featherweight title contender Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai. It was a comprehensive, unanimous decision victory, which was a much-needed one considering that he suffered a narrow loss in his last fight. However, one of Sterling’s old rivals decided to rain on his parade.

Yes, Aljamain Sterling may have had a great night in mainland China, but Sean O’Malley did not seem convinced. ‘Suga’ too went to social media to express his feelings about ‘Funk Master’, and guess what? It was not a good one as O’Malley gave Sterling a brutal reminder.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean O’Malley reminds Aljamain Sterling of his UFC 292 loss

UFC 292 saw the beginning of the Sean O’Malley era, as he knocked out Aljamain Sterling, who was the then-135 lbs champ, to become the bantamweight champion for the first time in Dana White’s promotion. It was one of the biggest moments of 2023, and while ‘Suga’ was on cloud nine, ‘Funk Master’ lost his dream of becoming a simultaneous double champion.

But then again, Aljamain Sterling can still become a double champion, like some of his contemporaries, but not a simultaneous one. Nevertheless, he has started his road to the top of the featherweight division with the win over Brian Ortega. Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley still cannot get over his UFC 292 win over Sterling, and after his win in Shanghai, the DWCS alum took a shot at his former rival. “What can I say? [Laughing emoji],” the 30-year-old stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Well, Aljamain Sterling had a record-setting bantamweight title run during his time at the top. As such, he was hoping that Dana White would consider that and offer him a rematch. But that did not happen, as Sean O’Malley did not show any interest at all. Moreover, Sterling made an explosive revelation about that fight, revealing that he felt “coerced” to fight at UFC 292.

Sterling claims getting pressured to fight O’Malley

Last year, Aljamain Sterling revealed that he wanted to recover and heal his body in 2023 when he was asked to fight Sean O’Malley. He claims he wasn’t ready at all, so he wasn’t able to fight to his full capacity. Adding that he entered the training with a battered body, Sterling did not hold anybody responsible, although clips of him having conversations with the matchmaking team on UFC’s Roku series went viral. However, the 36-year-old did not want to let that opportunity pass him by.

“I had a really hard training camp to make that weight cut… I felt like it was the opportunity of a lifetime after saying no, being coerced into doing it,” Aljamain Sterling stated on his YouTube channel. “Nobody put a gun to my head. I eventually succumbed to the pressure and said, ‘OK, fine. I’ll do it. And after this I’m going on my vacation.’ I said, win or lose I’m going on my vacation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 6, 2023, Newark, NJ, Newark, NJ, United States: Newark, NJ – May 6: Aljamain Sterling prepares to fight in a Bantamweight bout at UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo at Prudential CEnter on May 6, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230506_zsa_p175_226 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Sean O’Malley is in the past now for Aljamain Sterling, unless ‘Suga’ decides to move up to featherweight. That is a possibility, but for now, ‘Aljo’s looking to make his way up the ladder in a new division and hopefully secure a second championship. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.