Sean O’Malley Issues Raw Message After Eminem, Lil Wayne Shoutout Fuels Merab Trilogy Confidence

Sean O’Malley has never shied away from embracing his star power, and now he has two rap legends backing him up. After being name-dropped by Lil Wayne and Eminem in their recent music, ‘Suga’ couldn’t help but see it as a sign. Not necessarily as a sign of greatness, but redemption in the cage instead. Specifically, redemption against Merab Dvalishvili, the man who beat him twice.

It’s not just the name-checks that make O’Malley emotional. The deeper connection is rooted in history. In a new video on his Instagram, the former bantamweight champion recalled walking out to Lil Wayne and Eminem’s “Drop the World” for his first kickboxing bout at the age of sixteen. Now, more than a decade later, the same duo references him in their new work.

“It’s a sign. It’s a sign I’m going to beat Merab,” he said to the camera, half-joking, half-believing. That teenage memory is certainly still present, and it is giving him shivers that he cannot ignore. Of course, sentiment doesn’t change the harsh reality. O’Malley is 0–2 versus Merab Dvalishvili.

At UFC 306, he was dominated in a five-round decision and suffered his first loss. He regrouped, cut marijuana, and improved his training, but was still submitted in the third round at UFC 316. The Eminem lyric “had to throw in that towel, regroup, like Sean O’Malley, still that mouthy youth” stung, but it also spoke truth.

‘Suga’ possessed the spotlight, platform, and personality. He didn’t have an answer for ‘The Machine.’ Despite these failures, Sean O’Malley’s broad appeal remains strong. Being mentioned by two of hip-hop’s most prominent figures keeps him in the cultural debate, even if his contender position has suffered significantly.

It’s unclear whether he’ll have a third fight with Dvalishvili, but with lyrics like “Shirt off, guns showin’ like O’Malley,” from Wayne’s Rari, it’s evident that ‘Suga’ still resonates far beyond MMA circles. In a division full of killers and rising competitors, O’Malley is choosing to believe.

If nothing else, the name drops serve as a reminder of who he was before the fame and who he still feels he can be. “Mouthy youth” or not, he’s not done talking and certainly not done pursuing Merab. In fact, he is revering all the lifestyle changes he made to boost his chances against the champion.

Sean O’Malley looks to boost his chances

O’Malley’s recent losses may not have gone his way, but they have definitely forced him to reflect. The six-month grind, no cannabis, and no socials did not produce the desired outcome at UFC 316, but it did provide him with insight. Now that the Merab Dvalishvili chapter is most likely on pause, O’Malley is back to his old rhythm, but this time with greater purpose.

With his shoulder recovered, he is already feeling content. “I feel rejuvenated,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited to create again… We’re gonna be posting a lot.” He even teased a new venture. It’s less about reinventing himself and more about remembering who he was before the belt and channeling that energy with greater intensity.

It’s unclear whether ‘Suga’ will take another shot at ‘The Machine’ anytime soon, but remaining prominent is one of his strengths. He knows how to keep the conversation going, whether through music, media, or new callouts. If that third fight occurs, he intends to be impossible to ignore.