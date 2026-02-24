Sean O’Malley Lands Future Fight With Influencer Elbowed on Rampage Jackson’s Livestream

Deen the Great has recently been everywhere—slapped by Larry Wheels, elbowed by Tiki Ghosn on Rampage Jackson‘s livestream, and yet louder than ever. Instead of slowing down after those viral moments, he went all out. Cameras on, ego high, and now he’s going for a former UFC champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After seeking clout by aiming at people double his size, the influencer is dreaming big again. This time, he wasn’t just targeting another influencer. It was Sean O’Malley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean O’Malley entertains Deen the Great’s callout

“Dana White, one of your fighters gotta see me. We could run that, Sugar Sean; I’ll fight him. For sure, I’m down, bro.” Deen the Great said on One Night with Steiny. “Give me one of your fighters, and let’s box.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, His wish was answered almost immediately. Showing up on FaceTime, Sean O’Malley popped up and joked before quickly leaning in and confirming that he’s ready to step up to Deen the Great.

“No, you said to fight. I thought you said ‘fight,'” he said. “Why would I not? I’m the optimistic guy; I go in there and get the job done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Sean, you ain’t never seen a n—- like me. I look better, my drip better… everything about me better,” Deen the Great fired back with pure bravado, just like he did in the past.

But ‘Suga’ did not bite. Instead, he claimed that the influencer resembled Aljamain Sterling, the fighter he knocked out in the second round at UFC 292, a fact ‘Suga’ was quick to boast about on the livestream.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That line alone shifted the tone. While Deen insisted he could wrestle too, Sean O’Malley just couldn’t take him seriously unless a lot of money was involved. After all, this influencer was the same guy who just got elbowed and slapped by non-fighters just earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, go get f—— clipped up a few more times. I’ll keep winning fights, and then I think you can happen,” O’Malley said. “I definitely need a couple M’s, and then we could run it up.

If I’m going to get paid some M’s to beat somebody that I think I’m going to beat, why would I not?”

ADVERTISEMENT

On paper, it sounds ridiculous: a former UFC champion and a viral boxer who has gone 0-2 in internet fights. However, this is a modern combat sport. If the finances make sense and either the UFC or Zuffa Boxing wants content, this might be more than just talk. It may be business, but before that, Deen the Great has a few more tasks at hand.

The Great threatens legal action after internet beatdown

Before any fantasy matchup with Sean O’Malley can take place, Deen The Great must first deal with recovery and lawyers. And the tone on his recent livestream wasn’t hype, nor cocky. It was shaken as he made a big reveal while holding a cold bottle to his jaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ain’t gonna lie, I ain’t been sleeping. I ain’t been eating ever since this n—- slapped me, bruh. My jaw hurt, n—-. I’ve been on the phone with lawyers, attorneys. I’m gonna sue this big gorilla-a– n—-,” Deen the Great said. “My jaw hurt. I can’t sleep on my face. I can’t sleep on my side. This s— traumatic, and y’all n—- don’t understand. Y’all think this s— funny. Y’all think this s— a game, but this s— ain’t no game. This s—- real life.”

The confrontations have left him eating smoothies through a straw, a painful physical experience that stands in stark contrast to the viral content fans enjoyed. ‘He now finds himself in a bizarre position: threatening lawsuits over recent assaults while simultaneously challenging a world-class fighter. Livestream culture feeds on chaos, but the effects do not end when the camera is turned off.

Considering the damage his jaw took from two non-fighters, going one-on-one with ‘Suga’ would be unwise. However, before he even thinks of getting involved in a sanctioned fight, he may need to settle what happened in the unsanctioned ones.