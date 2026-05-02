Sean O’Malley Lifts Lid on Dana White’s $1M Plan To Spice Up UFC White House Event

Sean O’Malley already knew the UFC’s White House card would be different. The location is historic, the audience will be significantly larger than the average MMA crowd, and the pressure to perform has never been higher. But, according to ‘Suga,’ there is another layer to this event—one that may motivate fighters to chase something spectacular.

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A massive bonus is apparently waiting. Speaking recently with TMZ Sports, Sean O’Malley revealed that a $1 million crypto bonus is going to be a part of UFC Freedom 250, on top of the usual post-fight awards handed out by the boss, Dana White.

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I need to get a beautiful knockout,” he said. “And there’s a million-dollar crypto bonus, supposedly. So it’s like, I would love to get that.”

Suddenly, a card that already looked built for chaos now has another motivation for fighters to seek out finishes. Sean O’Malley made it clear that he views this event as more than simply a regular fight night.

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I think there’s a level of excitement knowing that there’s gonna be people watching this fight that have never watched fighting ever,” he added. “They’re just like, I’m gonna watch, it’s up; the White House is crazy. I’m gonna tune in.

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“The co-main event and the main event are going to be knockouts. And for me to be able to stand out, it needs to be an insane knockout. To be next level. I’ve done it before. I need to do it again. I’m going to do it again. June 14th, I’m gonna do what I do.”

Not a safe win, nor a decision win. ‘Suga’ wants to deliver a clean knockout that steals the show, even on a card including Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Ciryl Gane.

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And maybe that’s precisely what the UFC wants. With Crypto.com officially backing a $1 million CRO bonus pool, the promotion has effectively fueled an already hot card. Fourteen fighters, seven fights, global media coverage, and now a life-changing incentive for something unforgettable.

No wonder Sean O’Malley feels the level of hype for this event is surely something he hasn’t seen before.

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Sean O’Malley claims the UFC White House has more hype than the Sphere event

That added incentive only strengthens what Sean O’Malley already seems to believe: the UFC’s White House event is operating on a level of hype beyond anything he has ever seen, bigger in his opinion than the promotion’s historic night at Sphere in 2024.

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That is a strong claim from someone who has headlined at the Sphere. However, after meeting with UFC officials behind the scenes, ‘Suga’ stated that the energy surrounding UFC Freedom 250 just feels different.

“I was in Vegas this weekend, talked to a lot of UFC people, a lot of UFC staff,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. ” They were like, ‘This is going to be insane.’

“They were kind of giving me a little rundown, nothing really that I could share, but just their excitement is what I was taking away. They were like, ‘We walked it; it’s crazy.’”

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And that is what Sean O’Malley is so thrilled about. Not only the fight itself but also the feeling that this may be a watershed moment for the promotion.

Between top-notch security, week-long festivities, global attention, and a setting unlike any other combat sports event, the former bantamweight champion sees more than just spectacle—he sees history. Which is why, with such a loaded card, he knows an ordinary win simply will not be enough.