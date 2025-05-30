Sean O’Malley Makes a Confident & Cold Prediction for UFC 316 Rematch With Merab Dvalishvili

With UFC 316 fast approaching, the stakes couldn’t be higher, especially for former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. Once dubbed the “next Conor McGregor,” Suga’s rise took a serious blow during his first title defense at UFC 306, where he faced Merab Dvalishvili inside The Sphere. Critics widely panned the American’s lackluster performance, and he lost the belt via unanimous decision. The judges scored it 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47, all in favor of The Machine.

While Sean O’Malley initially accepted the defeat, he later claimed he was the victim of a “robbery,” insisting he had clearly won rounds 1, 3, and 5. That result may be in the past, but Suga now has a rare shot at redemption. With the highly anticipated rematch just days away at the Prudential Center, the former champ is laser-focused on reclaiming what he believes is rightfully his. Speaking with Jim Rome on Friday, the former champ didn’t hold back.

Sean O’Malley said, “I’ve got to win the first three rounds, and I’ve got to win the last two rounds. I’ve got to break the machine. I’ve got to beat him. You know, I’ve got to win the positions — and I know I can beat Merab. He’s open to getting knocked out. You know, I’m very confident that I could put his lights out. I’m also confident I could beat him in a five-round fight.”

Sean O’Malley’s confidence doesn’t come without cause. Heading into UFC 306, he was already battling adversity — a torn labrum in his left hip, an injury he would later reveal. Despite the setback, he fought on and afterward underwent surgery to repair the damage.

Since then, the 30-year-old has taken a step back from the noise, staying off social media and steering clear of online distractions. His focus has shifted inward, channeling his energy into recovery, training, and refining his craft. In the process, writing has emerged as a meaningful outlet — a space for clarity, growth, and focus as he sets his sights on continuing his title reign.

What else has Sean O’Malley given up ahead of his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316?

For many champions, discipline and sacrifice are the foundation of success — traits that fighters from Dagestan, in particular, have become known for. But for O’Malley, that level of focus hadn’t always come naturally. Everything began to shift after Merab Dvalishvili ended his winning streak. The loss pushed the former champ into one of the most difficult phases of his career. Not long after, he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.

During recovery, he made the conscious decision to eliminate distractions, stepping away from the internet and social media entirely, keeping only Snapchat as a way to occasionally stay connected with fans. But social media wasn’t the only thing he put on pause. As many fans know, Sean O’Malley has been a longtime advocate of m——–. However, in preparing for his highly anticipated rematch with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316, he even decided to stop s——. In an interview with Jim Rome, he explained:

“I don’t think I’ve even s—– this year. I might have,” Suga said.“That was another thing. I’m not done s—— w—- forever. I definitely enjoy it, but it was kind of just giving me this anxiety I didn’t really want. I don’t know if it was a mixture between the social media and then smoking, it was just something in me was saying, ‘Hey, let’s take a [break]. We’re stopping social media, we’re stopping this, we’re stopping that, let’s take a little break from it.’ And that also feels really good.”

With everything Sean O’Malley has given up in recent months — distancing himself from social media, stepping away from w—, and rebuilding after surgery — the former champ is all in. Next week, he steps back into the Octagon to face Merab Dvalishvili in one of the most anticipated rematches of the year. Will the sacrifices pay off? Can focus, discipline, and a clean reset lead O’Malley back to gold?