Sean O’Malley Makes a Laughing Stock Out of Merab Dvalishvili’s ‘Stupid’ Plan for UFC 316

Have you ever seen a lion hunt without its claws and teeth, a venomous snake without its fangs, or Merab Dvalishvili without his pressure-heavy wrestling? With UFC 316 fast approaching, the stakes are sky-high as the promotion makes its 11th visit to Newark. Rumors about the fight card have fans buzzing with anticipation to see the fighters display their full arsenal. And all eyes will be on the bantamweight title bout—the main event—where a captivating stylistic showdown is set to unfold.

This highly anticipated rematch pits the wrestling-dominant reigning bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, against one of the promotion’s most dynamic strikers, Sean O’Malley. Both fighters are eager to test their skills and fortune. For Dvalishvili, it’s a chance to defend his title and extend his lead to 2-0 over ‘Suga’. Meanwhile, O’Malley is determined to settle the score and reclaim the championship belt he lost to Dvalishvili last year at UFC 306, where Merab out-worked him inside The Sphere.

Though Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t want to repeat past tactics, he’s ready to serve Sean a dose of his own medicine. As he said recently on the UFC 316 Countdown video, “He’s always looking for a finish,” Dvalishvili said about O’Malley. “He wants to knock you out. I’m just gonna strike back—like two guys just going [hard] like that. It’s always a good fight. I’m going to strike and knock him out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other side, Sean O’Malley—one of UFC’s top strikers—is unfazed by Dvalishvili’s new strategy. In the same video, the American mocked Dvalishvili’s game plan, stating, “This fight, he said, ‘I’m going to prove how crazy I am. I’m going to box with him.’ If that’s his game plan, that would be stupid. I know I could put Merab’s lights out at UFC 316. I am going to finish Merab.”

Merab Dvalishvili’s claim that he can knock out Sean O’Malley seems hard to believe—especially when you look at his track record. The last time the Georgian secured a finish via strikes in the UFC was in 2021 against Marlon Moraes. Over the course of his nearly decade-long run in the promotion, Dvalishvili has built a reputation more for grinding out decisions than for finishing fights.

via Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SEAN OÃ MALLEY and MERAB DVALISHVILI fight in their 5-round Bantamweight Title Main Event at UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAs346 20240914_zsp_s346_014 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Nevertheless, he remains the reigning champion and has delivered some memorable fights. The Georgian’s relentless wrestling prowess even helped him break the takedown record once held by the legendary Georges St-Pierre at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov. Now, with a tough challenge ahead this week, Merab Dvalishvili is already eyeing his next opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Merab Dvalishvili reveals his next opponent ahead of Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 316

“I want to be busy in 2025,” declared UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year at UFC 311, where he halted the momentum of the previously undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov—snapping his 18-fight win streak. Dvalishvili handed ‘Young Eagle’ a disappointing loss, dominating with an incredible 90 takedowns in a single fight, breaking Georges St-Pierre’s legendary record.

At 34 years old and with retirement looming on the horizon, Merab Dvalishvili is fully aware that he’s in the twilight of his prime and intends to make the most of it. Now leading the bantamweight division, he made his intentions crystal clear following his last title defense: “I will take. I will clean the division again,” said Dvalishvili, showing the drive of a champion determined to leave no stone unturned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This weekend, Merab Dvalishvili will make his second title defense against Sean O’Malley, confident in his ability to retain the belt and rewrite history once again. And when it comes to a third defense, he already has a potential challenger in mind. Speaking with Helen Yee, Dvalishvili revealed, “I think right now, Sandhagen is ready. We never fought each other… Maybe, I’m not sure. Whatever the UFC will decide. Whatever UFC thinks the fresh guy and the most deserving guy is, I will fight.”

So what’s your take on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley at UFC 316? Can Merab beat ‘Suga’ at his own game? Drop your predictions below.