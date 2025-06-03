Sean O’Malley Opens Up on Islam Makhachev Haunting UFC Star in ‘Nightmare’ Ahead of UFC 316

Since stepping into the Octagon, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has mirrored the dominance of his mentor and predecessor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the Russian phenom hasn’t merely followed in Khabib’s footsteps; many believe he’s surpassed them. Lauded by critics as an “all-rounder,” Makhachev has evolved into a completely mixed martial artist. Now, he’s looking to cement his legacy as he prepares to vacate his lightweight title in pursuit of welterweight gold.

The Dagestani powerhouse now prepares to face Jack Della Maddalena for the 170-pound title, aiming to join the exclusive club of UFC two-division champions. But although many acknowledge his physical dominance, few imagined Islam Makhachev would also enter the dreamscape once ruled by Freddy Krueger. In an unexpected twist, the 155lbs star recently uninvitedly appeared in the nightmares of former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, a top striker in the sport.

At the same time, Sean O’Malley is preparing for the toughest test of his career, a long-anticipated grudge match against reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. Ahead of the clash, ‘Suga’ opened up during an episode of The Timbo Sugar Show, his YouTube podcast co-hosted by longtime coach Tim Welch. In a candid moment, he recounted,

“Islam is so f–king scary. I had a nightmare that I had to fight him. I woke up like, ‘Oh God, thank God that wasn’t real,’ because that motherf—er is just… no, I actually woke up thinking, ‘Oh f–k, I thought I was about to walk out! He’s so well-rounded. Just skilled as fuck. But I did say, Islam is probably on that f–king next level.”

Sean O’Malley’s words aren’t just for effect, they reflect the reality of Islam Makhachev’s dominance in the UFC. Since his debut in 2015, the reigning lightweight champion has dismantled some of the division’s elite, including Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, and Alexander Volkanovski, twice. Each of those names sits comfortably among the greatest fighters in UFC history.

But the Dagestani prospect’s run doesn’t stop with big-name victories. He’s now the record-holder for most lightweight title defenses, surpassing icons like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Frankie Edgar, and BJ Penn. That feat alone has cemented his place as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today.

Sean O’Malley chose Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones as the P4P No.1

You likely heard the phrase “Jon Jones is the best pound-for-pound” echoed throughout last year, sparking significant debate, especially since it came directly from UFC President Dana White. Although the official UFC rankings had Islam Makhachev at No. 1, Dana stood by his view, naming ‘Bons’ the top pound-for-pound fighter and dismissing the ranking criteria that had dropped Jones because of his extended inactivity.

Many fans weren’t buying it. Dana’s comments were quickly met with backlash online, with critics accusing him of favoritism and ignoring merit-based rankings. Still, White didn’t waver. He continued to back Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev—despite the fact that a panel of respected media members and analysts, not by the promotion itself, compiles the UFC’s pound-for-pound list.

Among those who disagreed with Dana’s stance is bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. Speaking to Helen Yee ahead of UFC 306, ‘Suga’ offered a more grounded take: “I mean, Jon Jones is up there. It’s just, you know, the picture right now, you go back four or five years, and Jon’s fought once in the last 4-5 years.” Later, on his own podcast, O’Malley reaffirmed his opinion, saying, “He’s got to be pound-for-pound (number one), who (else)? He said Jon Jones is number one pound-for-pound right now in 2024? (It’s) Islam.”

Now, a year on, the situation has reversed. Dana White has effectively conceded to the fans and public sentiment, with a widespread agreement that Islam Makhachev has definitively ended the debate over who reigns supreme between him and Jon Jones.