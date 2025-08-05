Sean O’Malley Pays Emotional Tribute to Friend’s Death Following 14-Year Cancer Battle

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley is mourning a devastating personal loss. One of his closest friends, Kyle Hanan, passed away last week after bravely enduring a 14-year-long battle with cancer. Hanan, once hailed as a “killer” BJJ prospect, may not be a household name to all, but in the medical world, he was a true inspiration. He reportedly underwent more than 350 rounds of chemotherapy—earning a world record for the most sessions survived.

Sadly, the final round proved too much. At 50 years old, Kyle Hanan passed away from his condition. Despite being bedridden, Kyle remained active online through his daughter’s help. He regularly shared his day-to-day life on YouTube and ran ‘The Recharge Center’, an organic meal prep app. Based on Peoria Ave, Peoria, Arizona, he also gained wider recognition after being mentioned on the Joe Rogan Experience.

One of Kyle’s most heartfelt public appearances came in 2020, on the ‘Suga Show’ podcast. Introduced by Sean O’Malley as “my friend”, the two opened up about Kyle’s long fight with cancer. During that emotional episode, Kyle Hanan revealed he had lost track of his chemo count after 240. Now, five years later, ‘Suga’ has honored his friend’s memory — not only in words, but by sharing Kyle’s final recorded message, filmed by his daughter: “have the best day ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean O’Malley also posted a photo of the two together, offering a deeply personal reflection on life, loss, and gratitude. In his caption, he wrote: “RIP to a legend. Life is short. Very grateful for everyday. As Kyle would say, ‘have the best day ever.” Through a series of photos, Sean O’Malley expressed his gratitude to God.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suga Sean O’Malley (@sugasean) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Years ago, Kyle Hanan was working in the health sector when life took a sudden turn. He discovered a lump on his neck — the first sign of what would become a grueling battle with cancer. At first, the Arizona native chose to manage it naturally, relying on green vegetables and healthy habits. But as the symptoms worsened, he eventually sought medical help. Around 2011–12, doctors delivered a devastating diagnosis: with chemotherapy, he had about one year to live; without it, just six months.

Refusing to give in, the father of two pushed far beyond those odds. Motivated by the dream of seeing his children grow up, Kyle turned what was expected to be his final year into a heroic 14-year fight for life.

Coach opens up on how Merab Dvalishvili fight reveals Sean O’Malley’s humility

Sean O’Malley’s rise to the top came in August 2023, when he captured the UFC bantamweight title. At the time, ‘Suga’ didn’t just embrace the spotlight—he predicted that he’d surpass UFC icon Conor McGregor. With his flashy style, charisma, and confidence, many believed he was on track to become the next big superstar in the mold of McGregor. But Merab Dvalishvili brought that narrative crashing down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At UFC 306, held inside The Sphere, Dvalishvili rag-dolled ‘Suga’ in a dominant performance that exposed the flaws in the champion’s game. It wasn’t just a loss—it was a reality check. The defeat left Sean O’Malley injured and forced their anticipated rematch to be delayed.

When the two met again at UFC 316 earlier this year, ‘The Machine’ proved it wasn’t a fluke. He once again defeated O’Malley, improving to 2-0 in their head-to-head and effectively ending the “unbeatable” aura surrounding the former champion. Even O’Malley had to admit the truth—Merab Dvalishvili was the better man.

But the setbacks sparked meaningful growth in Sean O’Malley. His longtime coach Tim Welch reflected on that transformation during a conversation with Ariel Helwani. Welch said: “It forced him to change a lot of things in his life, and it forced him to just kind of level up. It did kind of humble both of us and it forced us to level up, so his mindset has been so good. His happiness doesn’t come from winning or losing his fights. His happiness comes from his relationships with his family and his health and stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s also noteworthy that Kyle was referred to as the “world record holder for most chemotherapy sessions survived,” a title that circulated widely in MMA circles after his appearance on the TimboSugarShow YouTube channel in 2020, and helped elevate his profile among fighters and fans alike.

As of now, there’s no clear update on what’s next for Sean O’Malley. But with this shift in mindset and lifestyle, one big question remains—can the former champ use that growth to mount a real comeback? Drop your prediction below.