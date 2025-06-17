Sean O’Malley Plots His Revenge Against Merab Dvalishvili by Becoming “Undeniable”

Sean O’Malley may have lost the rematch, but the fire hasn’t died out for ‘Suga’! UFC 316 was supposed to be his redemption. But instead of reclaiming the bantamweight crown, it ended up in another loss to the Georgian juggernaut, Merab Dvalishvili. In front of a roaring crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, O’Malley fell victim to a modified North-South choke in the third round.

Same opponent, same result, and now a haunting 0-2 record. But here’s the kicker: O’Malley isn’t bitter. He’s plotting. So, how does one rise from a second straight title loss to the same name? How do you re-enter a title picture that’s seemingly slammed shut, for now?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean O’Malley takes aim at Merab Dvalishvili as he plans out the road back to title contention

In a recent conversation on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram by ‘Verdict MMA’, Sean O’Malley revealed he has a blueprint to make it back to the top of the mountain. The first step? O’Malley explained, “For me to earn another shot at Merab, I’ve got to be undeniable. I have to go on a streak. I have to win a lot of fights in a row. And there’s a world that happens. I know I’m capable of beating Merab. I also know he’s capable of beating me.”

AD

Before his back-to-back losses to Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley was on a tear, which included wins over names like Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. As such, he continued, “But there’s going to be part of me that always wants to get that one back. He’s the only guy to ever beat me. ‘Chito’ (Vera) beat me, but I got that one back. I proved that one played out the way it was supposed to the first time.”

And let’s not forget, the UFC 316 wasn’t a complete walkover. O’Malley had his moments as he landed shots and even managed to stuff a number of the Georgian’s takedowns. But Dvalishvili never slowed. Round 3 came, and ‘The Machine’ marched forward, dragged O’Malley down, and sealed the win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verdict MMA App (@verdictmma) Expand Post

Now, the bantamweight champion’s reportedly already eyeing Cory Sandhagen for his next defense. Sean O’Malley? He’s back to square one. It’s not an easy hill to climb. Only a few have managed to secure trilogy bouts after being 0-2 in title fights. Names like Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are examples of fighters who made repeated runs at the belts in their respective weight classes.

As such, he continued, “That one (vs. Dvalishvili) will – I don’t want to say bug me because at the end of the day, I could play out my career and never get that one back, I’ll be happy with everything played out. But there’s a world where I’m undeniable and get that one back.” In fact, he even gave Dvalishvili his flowers by stating, “Merab’s on a crazy streak right now, he’s the greatest bantamweight of all time.”

That’s high praise from a former champ. Especially one still stinging from the loss. But Sean O’Malley’s never been one to sulk. He took time off after the first loss, repaired a torn labrum, and returned to fight again. That says something. And according to his coach, the losses may not even dim his star power all that much!

‘Suga’s coach reveals the current mindset in the O’Malley camp after UFC 316 heartbreak

Sean O’Malley didn’t take much damage at UFC 316. Sure, the tap came in Round 3, but physically? He walked out with no major injuries or damage. And that, according to his longtime coach Tim Welch, opens the door for a fast turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Welch confessed that the O’Malley camp is still locked in as they’re “…not going to clubs, we’re not f— partying, we’re saying no to trips. So what else are we going to do?”

O’Malley’s last layoff, between UFC 306 and UFC 316, came after hip surgery. That was nine months of recovery and reflection. But this time? Welch made it clear as he further stated, “We’re going to train. Might as well [fight]. Might as well not let these years go by. He’s only 30 years old. Might as well just knock them out.”

And while a trilogy with Merab Dvalishvili might be off the table for now, the bantamweight jungle is far from empty. And despite the back-to-back losses, Welch reminded the fans that, “Look at Nate Diaz, how big of a star he is. How many losses does he have? Jorge Masvidal, how many losses does he have?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the reality. Sean O’Malley’s name still sells. And until the gold comes calling again, he’s got time to rebuild. At just 30 years old, with time, talent, and a massive following still in his corner, he has every reason to stay active and dangerous. A third crack at ‘The Machine’ may not be promised, but O’Malley’s message is loud and clear: he’s going to make it so that the UFC has no choice but to give him a shot!

So here’s the question: Who should Sean O’Malley fight next? Let us know your picks in the comments below!