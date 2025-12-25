Sean O’Malley Puts UFC White House Plans on Hold as Fans Decide Petr Yan Rematch Fate

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sean O’Malley’s White House dream didn’t collapse overnight. It stalled quietly, shaped less by UFC matchmaking than by something he rarely admits wields true power over him: fan opinion. What seemed like a simple, almost theatrical setup, America vs. Russia on the sport’s biggest stage, has now turned conditional.

Not because ‘Suga’ lost faith in it, but because the audience stopped buying in, Sean O’Malley is not abandoning his plans to headline the UFC’s historic White House event; instead, he is putting them on hold for the time being, at least until he proves his worth to the MMA audience.

Sean O’Malley leaves the White House decision in fans’ hands

Sean O’Malley admitted on his YouTube channel that the rematch with Petr Yan felt inevitable at first before the idea really clicked. The idea of America versus Russia at the White House was more than just a fight for ‘Suga’; it was a moment that sold itself. But what he did not see coming was the pushback.

With social media filled with skepticism, Sean O’Malley has made some adjustments to his plans. “People are like, ‘Oh, you think you’re gonna, you’re fighting on?’ I’m like, okay. No, you’re right. You guys get to watch Petr versus Merab Dvalishvili.” Yes, you read that right.

O’Malley is pulling out of the plans because fans are more interested in seeing a rematch between the former champion and the reigning kingpin. But there’s a catch. ‘Suga’ knows that the sport has a short memory, and he’s blunt about it. “It changes. It’s each fight,” he said, acknowledging that coming off two losses naturally cools down all the fan interest.

However, he believes the reset is just one performance away. Beat Song Yadong convincingly in January, and the conversation changes. “I go out there and put on a f—ing clinic,” he said, predicting that the same crowd would return to request a rematch with Yan.

That is the gamble. Sean O’Malley isn’t asking for the White House spot anymore; he’s betting on Jan. 25 to reclaim it. If fans still say no after that, he says he will stand down. However, if history is any indication, winning loud has a way of changing minds—and Sean O’Malley is depending on that more than any promise from the UFC. Even if the promotion might actively want him to be the one facing the champion.

Daniel Cormier believes UFC would favor O’Malley over Merab Dvalishvili

Daniel Cormier‘s take fits well into Sean O’Malley’s gamble. If January 25 goes as ‘Suga’ predicts, the UFC’s priorities could change quickly—not out of contempt for Merab Dvalishvili, but out of instinct. ‘DC’ bluntly said that stars bend gravity in this sport. When the stakes are this high, business momentum, not just merit, can influence matchmaking choices.

Cormier explained it clearly on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast. A clean win over Song Yadong would not only redeem O’Malley’s reputation but would also create temptation. Not because Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t deserve another chance—’DC’ made it clear that he does—but because Sean O’Malley changes the texture of a title bout.

Less grinding and more show. Less certainty, greater volatility. This difference is important for a promotion that is focused on delivering a massive, significant event. He said, “I am telling you, your boy Sean O’Malley, he beats Song Yadong, there will be a little bit of a draw from the company business-wise to go, ‘Maybe, maybe.’”

And that is exactly where the tension sharpens. ‘The Machine’ claims he’s been promised a rematch, and his resume proves he deserves it. Daniel Cormier’s point, however, was not about fairness but about flair. If Sean O’Malley delivers the kind of performance he promises, the urge to pick him will become more difficult to resist. And, in a division where moments may overwhelm momentum, Jan. 24 might decide more than just one man’s fate.