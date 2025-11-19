Sean O’Malley Rallies Fans Against Dillon Danis in Support of ‘John Pork’ After UFC 322

“If you said something, you’ve got to be responsible for your words,” Magomed ‘Chanco’ Zaynukov weighed in on taking accountability for your actions and words. Now, if you have been following the UFC 322, you know who exactly this is pointed at—Dillon Danis. But the American light heavyweight didn’t quite hold his tongue at Madison Square Garden, triggering the Dagestani wrestlers into a series of brutal punches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Outshining even the main card of the night, Zaynukov and Khabib’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, reacted to Danis’ AI-generated video mocking Islam Makhachev and their religion. It’s safe to say things didn’t go well, with Chanco striking Danis multiple times, and Sean O’Malley’s coach sarcastically calling it a TKO win for ‘John Pork’. That joke doesn’t end there, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean O’Malley comments on ‘John Pork’s MMA career

‘Wild Chanco’ commands an undefeated 8-0 MMA record, thanks to his exceptional Muay Thai. Sean O’Malley took it a step further when he posted an edited Wikipedia screenshot of his career wins, adding the 9th “TKO (punches)” win against Dillon Danis. The post on Threads captioned: “They added a win to John Pork’s MMA record.” Playing right into the pig-head meme and the brawl buzz at MSG, O’Malley found the perfect recipe to send a ripple among fans.

View on Threads

One fan commented, “The one the only Jooohn Pork,” bringing in classic fight night buzz, except this time the fight was outside the cages. Another fan acknowledged the virality and fame Zaynukov has gathered in only a matter of days. They added, “John pork might be the greatest the most memorable fighter in UFC history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others supported ‘Chanco’ for his loyal and cultured response to Danis’ mockery. “Chanko the people’s champ!” one user commented. However, it’s impossible not to find a human-pig hybrid peeking through the comments at you when you mention Zaynukov, with one user posting the [John Pork calling] meme.

Looks like the entire MMA world is backing the Russian fighters who turned the night sizzling hot, even before Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena stepped up on the cage. Zaynukov swooped in from the right before hitting him. The BJJ Athlete fell over, and things went south from there. Zaynukov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were removed from the scene to de-escalate the matter, while Dana White later banned Danis from future UFC events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

No one sustained any major injuries. As for the people’s ‘John Pork’, his knuckles got scratched, which Zaynukov claimed “must be his tooth.” But the Dagestani Muay Thai fighter wasn’t quite satisfied with the night.

‘Wild Chanco’ wanted more at the Dillon Danis scuffle

Allegedly, Danis created AI-generated edits against the Dagestani troop. In one video clip that Danis kept showing the crowds, the welterweight champion and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, were kissing. Moreover, the past Conor McGregor ally also made religiously sensitive comments against Team Makhachev, something he’s not quite a stranger to, especially after his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl after Khabib ‘Eagle’ Nurmagomedov took McGregor’s head in the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loyal Zaynukov was having none of the disrespect this time, though. “He has to answer for everything that is said, and he allowed himself to do such things, posted, threw up all sorts of incomprehensible posts,” ‘Wild Chanco’ demanded.

As for his own actions, he’s far from regretting it. “I think it was not enough,” Zaynukov said. “This was not enough for him. In terms of what he’s done, it’s not much. That type of thing can’t be forgiven. You have to be responsible for that. That’s our way of life. If you said something, you’ve got to be responsible for your words.”

“But as for him, I have no clue what’s their way of life here. They say anything they want, they can insult someone’s family, and it means nothing for them. But for us, any single word has meaning, and you must answer for it,” he added, throwing a not-so-subtle shade at the American offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

This back-and-forth with the Dagestani fighters is nothing new at this point, with the Irishman’s provocation comments beginning the saga. ‘The Eagle’ struck back last time, and ‘Wild Chanco’ seems to have followed in his footsteps.