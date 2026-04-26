Sean O’Malley Reacts as Fans Mock ‘Crackhead’ Lookalike From Canada

A viral video of a supposed ‘crackhead’ version of Sean O’Malley has been making the rounds, and the man himself has finally reacted to his dopplegänger. A fan believed they met the former bantamweight champ in Canada after the UFC’s Winnipeg event ended. The only problem was, it wasn’t ‘Suga’ at all. The person only resembled O’Malley, though fans went as far as calling him a “crackhead” version, which eventually drew a reaction from the former champ.

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“Hell yeah… we had a good time… there’s Sean O’Malley. Sean O’Malley put up the fist,” a fan said in a clip posted on social media from Canada, talking to a person he believed looked like ‘Suga’. After the video went viral, O’Malley reacted to the post, replying, “Bro.”

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The phenomenon isn’t new in the UFC, where light heavyweight Bogdan Guskov‘s uncanny resemblance to Anthony Smith has fans calling them ‘long-lost brothers.’ The same goes for Aiemann Zahabi, O’Malley’s next opponent, who is often mistaken for journalist Ariel Helwani.

In that case, O’Malley also has more doppelgangers than the Canadian man. Famous actor Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man, is often regarded as the former 135 lbs king’s lookalike. Because of that, fans have even suggested Garfield could play ‘Suga’ in a biopic. Moreover, ex-135 lbs Merab Dvalishvili once made a comedy sketch about O’Malley before their fight, and the guy who played ‘Suga’ managed to pull off that character almost perfectly.

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Now, as fans spotted another man resembling Sean O’Malley, they started playfully mocking him, with all kinds of hilarious reactions.

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Fans react to Sean O’Malley’s doppleganger spotted in Canada

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “That’s Sean On’Molly,” taking a jab at the former champ’s lookalike. Then another user pointed out the similarity in voice, writing, “even his voice matches lol.” This was followed by another fan who added, “what’s with all these crackhead lookalikes today? I saw crackhead Conor McGregor too hahaha.”

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To be fair, there actually was a Conor McGregor lookalike who was sentenced to prison in 2021 after trying to sell prohibited material while playing ‘The Notorious’ character. Picking up on that same tone, a user commented, “That’s Booger SUGA Sean.”

After that, another fan took a dig at Sean O’Malley, writing, “This was after the second Merab Dvalishvili loss 😔.” That’s a reference to ‘Suga’s back-to-back losses against his arch-rival, first a decision at UFC 306 and then a submission defeat at UFC 316. But that wasn’t all.

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A user added, “Suga and Tommy Gunn if Suga loses to Aiemann Zahabi.” The comment not only poked fun at O’Malley possibly ending up like his Canadian lookalike if he loses at UFC White House, but also referenced his protégé, Tommy McMillen, who recently made his UFC debut.

Lastly, another fan wrote, “Throw that man in the Octagon,” which wouldn’t be the worst idea if the UFC ever needed a last-minute replacement for O’Malley on June 14 if he somehow pulled out of the Zahabi bout.

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That said, with Sean O’Malley’s doppelganger making the rounds, it’s yet another instance that has fans wondering just how many lookalikes their favorite fighters or celebrities might have.