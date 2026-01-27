Sean O’Malley Reveals Bad Habit That Affected Paddy Pimblett’s Cardio at UFC 324

Some nights crown champions; others expose the gap. And for Paddy Pimblett, the latter applied at UFC 324. Unfortunately for the Scouser, he couldn’t maintain his undefeated streak in the UFC. The judges scored the bout 49–46, 49–46, and 48–47 in Justin Gaethje’s favor. Throughout the contest, the former interim champion showcased his striking prowess, knocking Pimblett down multiple times across all five rounds. By the end, the only red Paddy wore inside the Octagon was the blood splashed across his face. It has since been widely reported that the Liverpudlian was taken to the hospital following the bout and has been handed a minimum 30-day medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. And now if he wants to return to competition, he’ll have to undergo a full medical evaluation from an independent doctor.

“Scousers don’t get knocked out.” Sure—he didn’t. But Scousers do gas out, and that became painfully evident as Pimblett struggled for breath under Gaethje’s relentless volume and speed. Just days before his title fight, Paddy was seen taking puffs on a vape during training, a moment that raised concerns among fans and fellow fighters—including Sean O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley stunned by Paddy Pimblett’s toxic habit

During the weight-cutting process before the weigh-ins, O’Malley revealed that he saw Paddy vaping after cutting down to 154 pounds. “Dude, I could not believe. I was on the weight, 136 pounds, in the back, dying like everyone else, and Paddy was sitting there ripping his vape, blowing clouds.” Pimblett, however, has previously defended the practice himself. The Liverpool native openly admitted that vaping plays a role in his weight-cut process, stating, “It helps with the cravings. It really does—helps you not eat.”

O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, who was seated beside him, then added, “Literally, Paddy’s on weight, 154 pounds. That guy used to walk around at 200 pounds. The only thing going into his body, hitting his stomach, is this f—ing toxic vape.”

According to Healthline, vaping can temporarily suppress appetite, as nicotine stimulates chemicals in the brain that reduce hunger signals and create a brief sensation of fullness. However, experts warn that this effect is short-lived and unreliable. Relying on nicotine for weight management can negatively impact cardiovascular health, oxygen intake, and endurance—all critical factors for a fighter expected to perform over five hard rounds inside the Octagon.

But this isn’t the first time either of them has expressed concerns over the toxic and addictive habit.

Questions surround Paddy Pimblett’s endurance after UFC 324 setback

When the lights burned brightest at UFC 324, Paddy Pimblett’s biggest test wasn’t Justin Gaethje—it was endurance. The main event appeared to lean more toward chaos than craft. While the bout delivered adrenaline-heavy striking exchanges, several fighters and analysts were quick to point out that Paddy may not yet be ready to compete at Gaethje’s level—and certainly not across five grueling rounds with his current gas tank.

During the event, too, O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, made a similar revelation while criticizing Pimblett’s weight-cut process. Questioning the sustainability of his approach, Welch noted on X, “Paddy was hitting fat clouds out of his vape pen before weighing, that has to affect his gas tank.” It just so happens that it did.

For Pimblett, the night served as a reminder that the jump to championship-level five-round fights demands more than heart and a good chin. As for whether he kicks the habit after the debacle is yet to be seen.