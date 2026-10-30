Sean O’Malley Reveals Bizarre Story About “Battling Demons” to Not Cheat on Wife

Sean O’Malley might have shared more details about his relationship than he should have. In a recent interview, the former UFC bantamweight narrated a story about cheating on his wife, Danya Gonzalez, whom he calls ‘Dany,’ at a party in Florida two years ago.

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During a recent appearance on Bradley Martin’s podcast, ‘Suga’ stated that after losing to Merab Dvalishvili in September 2024, he went through surgery. By December of that year, he had succumbed to temptation so much that it made him switch off his social media profiles.

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“I got to come clean. It was December of 24, Dany and I just went through… I was f— around with her with a bad one. I lost in September. I got surgery in October, which was the combination of losing and surgery. It was just bad. In December, they had this amazing mushroom trip… saw life… this is what I need to do. Got off social media. Social media for me… is like 80% for the girls.. And that f–ed me.”

Soon after, O’Malley narrated a very bizarre and unsettling story from his 32nd birthday in Florida where things got so wild that it was a struggle for him to battle his “demons” and not cheat on his wife, Dany.

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“Bro, I will paint the picture for everybody. We are in Florida… I’m turning 32. Everybody going out, ‘Suga, it’s your birthday. You gotta go out. I’m battling demons. My buddy FaceTimed me with this with these hot blondes, and I just got done seeing f— s–y chicks at this event. And I’m like… my mind is like… ‘I’m battling demons.’ I’m battling demons every f—ing day with this s–t.

“This was like God’s test to me. God, ‘Are you testing me? Are you hooking me up with a goddamn layup, brother? I don’t know if God is hooking me up or testing his toughest goddamn soldier. So, I was there saying, ‘I don’t know if I got this goddamn demon out of my n— s—k, if I just get him out.. I’ll be fine.”

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Imago MMA: UFC 316 – Dvalishvili vs OMalley Jun 7, 2025 Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES Sean OMalley blue gloves prepares to fight Merab Dvalishvili not pictured in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Newark Prudential Center New Jersey UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250606_jhp_cb6_0847

Well, that’s definitely a bold admission from Sean O’Malley, who says he took drastic steps to save his marriage. However, this isn’t the first time the former UFC champion has admitted to almost cheating on his wife. In fact, O’Malley once confirmed his own infidelity.

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In 2023, ‘Suga’ appeared on Bradley Martin’s RawTalk podcast right after defeating Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. There, O’Malley called himself the “king” for supporting their life with a lavish lifestyle and also mentioned treating Danya like a “queen.” In doing so, he also admitted that his testosterone levels led to acts of infidelity.

Despite that, O’Malley considers himself grateful that he married a woman who is still standing by him after all those missteps.

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Sean O’Malley feels the connection with his wife has grown stronger

While talking about his marriage, Sean O’Malley disclosed having talks with his wife about him acting out. He also revealed Danya Gonzalez threatened to leave him if he didn’t stop misbehaving. Because of this, the former champ found it highly surprising that his marriage is still alive and thriving.

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“I have definitely put her through some s—t,” O’Malley added in the same podcast. “But hey, it made us stronger. At the end of the day, it made us f—ing stronger. We got kids, and it’s been good. I’m very, very lucky and grateful that we are still together. Because multiple times we had conversations where she was like I’m done with your dumb a—s. Which is rightfully so.”

Sean O’Malley met his partner, Danya, when he had just broken into the professional MMA scene. The two have been together since around that timeline, and despite O’Malley’s admission of cheating, the couple has never truly separated. They reportedly married around 2017 and now have two kids.

Their daughter, Elena Louise, was born in 2020, and their son, Matteo Montana, was born last year.

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Hopefully, all the cracks in Sean O’Malley and his wife have been mended so they can continue living a happy life.