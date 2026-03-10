Sean O’Malley Reveals UFC White House Title Fight Rejected by Hunter Campbell

Last week, during the UFC 326 live broadcast, Dana White unveiled the upcoming UFC White House event, dubbed Freedom 250, sparking excitement for some and disappointment for others. For former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, the announcement stirred mixed feelings. During the negotiations with UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, ‘Suga’ had requested a title shot against the champion Petr Yan. However, when White finally revealed the card, the former champ found himself matched against Aiemann Zahabi, with the winner potentially earning a bantamweight title shot next.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hunter called me,” O’Malley revealed on “The Ariel Helwani Show’. “He said, ‘Are you injured?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said that medicals said I broke my foot after the last fight. I was like, ‘No, I’m good.’ Then he was like, ‘I’m glad I called because we’re finalizing this White House card. You want on?’ I said, ‘Of f—ing course I want on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once his place on the card was finalized, the next step was deciding his opponent. The former champion had a name in mind and shared it with Campbell. However, Dana White’s right-hand man ultimately chose to go a different direction.

“I wanted Petr at the White House,” Sean O’Malley admitted. “That’s what I wanted. That’s what I asked for. They said, ‘You want Aiemann?’ I said yes. But I did say I would prefer Petr at the White House. That would have been huge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The UFC is doing what UFC does. We’re fighting Aiemann. USA vs. Canada. You know what? He’s on a seven-times-longer win streak than I’m on. I’ll say that much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ask, it seems the UFC went with a fight they thought would be more apt for the former champ. Sean O’Malley has proven himself as one of the UFC’s most marketable stars, demonstrating his drawing power through live gate numbers. Additionally, in his discussion with Helwani, ‘Suga’ confirmed that Hunter Campbell contacted him “10 days ago” to ask whether he was injured. The 31-year-old denied any issues and affirmed that he was ready to compete. However, on Petr Yan’s side, uncertainty continues.

The UFC bantamweight champion is currently recovering from a major lumbar surgery he underwent in late January. The procedure was intensive. While Petr Yan has expressed optimism about returning to “duty” in a few months, official estimates suggest he will miss at least the first half of 2026. And even when he returns, a rubber match between Yan and Merab Dvalishvili is likely the next fight he takes.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Sean O’Malley sidelined from a near-term title fight against ‘No Mercy,’ attention now turns to the fight at hand. However, O’Malley has admitted he remains uncertain about the pay for the upcoming June 14 bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean O’Malley gives an update on his UFC White House fight paycheck

UFC Freedom 250 is reportedly set to become the promotion’s most expensive production to date, with costs estimated at around $60 million. As a result, the stakes are higher than ever. However, unlike traditional events, the UFC will not generate direct revenue this time, as there will be no live gate, no PPV, and no sponsorships attached to the card.

However, despite the extremely high price tag, the promotion has not yet clarified how fighters will be compensated, particularly athletes like Sean O’Malley, who previously headlined pay-per-view events that generated millions. On the same show, ‘Suga’ admitted he remains unsure about his purse for the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t talked to Hunter about money and going into this fight,” O’Malley revealed. “There was no conversation about how much I’m going to make going into this fight. I’m sure I’ll talk to him. We got 14 weeks.

“He’s got some fights in between so I’m sure I’ll talk to him at some point.”

Now, Sean O’Malley holds a confirmed spot on the historic card. Whether the occasion ultimately reshapes his career trajectory remains to be seen.