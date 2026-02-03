Sean O’Malley Sidelines Gervonta Davis Fight Plans in Zuffa Boxing Plea to Dana White

Essentials Inside The Story Sean O’Malley walks back on his earlier stance on boxing Gervonta Davis.

The UFC star lays out his path inside Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

Is Sean O’Malley’s crossover to boxing closer than expected?

For years, the idea of Sean O’Malley boxing Gervonta Davis has hovered somewhere between fantasy booking and genuine ambition. After winning the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 292 back in August 2023, O’Malley even floated the idea publicly, framing it as inevitable rather than hypothetical. “I also wouldn’t mind knocking out Gervonta Davis… I’m telling you that fight is going to happen,” he had boldly asserted. So now? It seems the tone has shifted. Not because the interest is gone, but because the pathway looks different.

That pivot came during a recent episode of The BroMalley Show podcast, where ‘Suga’ peeled back the curtain on how he actually views boxing in 2026. And surprisingly, it wasn’t about mega-money or instant superstardom. Instead, it was about Zuffa Boxing and convincing Dana White that the crossover experiment has legs!

“Zuffa Boxing, I’m so curious where this is gonna go,” the former bantamweight champion said, sizing up the promotion’s early moves. “I’ve been seeing all the promotions. I’m like, God, it’s gonna take them f— signing a superstar. Like someone that’s just captivating… But you can’t question Dana. It has potential.”

When his co-host suggested he could see O’Malley eventually going that route, he responded, “Me? I would love to transition into a little bit of boxing. I wouldn’t even care if it’s like a huge deal like Suga vs. Gervonta. That would be sick. I would love to do that. I’m 1-0 boxing. Find me a f— 5 and 0 boxer. Find me a 1 and 0, like build me up slowly. ”

That line matters. Sean O’Malley isn’t distancing himself from boxing; he’s reframing it. Rather than chasing a straight jump into a blockbuster bout, he’s pitching himself as part of the foundation, someone who grows with Zuffa Boxing, not parachutes into it.

The 31-year-old also shared that he’s cool getting paid “reasonably”, not demanding five or ten million dollars at the onset. His idea is simple: start small, fight lower/unranked boxers, build experience the right way, and see where it goes. For him, that’s what makes it interesting.

Sean O’Malley even leaned into the idea that his style could translate. And honestly? It’s not a wild claim. His striking is built on timing, range, and reads rather than brute force. Those tools tend to age better and cross over cleaner than wrestling-heavy approaches.

Of course, there’s another layer here. Gervonta Davis’ current legal situation has complicated any sort of fight talk in the short term, and O’Malley didn’t need to say that out loud for it to be understood. It’s also important to note that Dana White has already said he doesn’t want UFC fighters crossing over, now or later.

But ‘Suga’s pitch isn’t about stealing spotlight from the Octagon. It’s about testing the waters without breaking the dam. However, according to a respected voice in the boxing world, the UFC boss might be in for some trouble once UFC fighters realize the difference in pay between the Octagon and the squared circle!

Eddie Hearn warns Dana White about an impending “revolt” from the UFC roster

While Sean O’Malley is talking about dabbling in boxing, Eddie Hearn is looking at the bigger picture and seeing a pressure cooker. Speaking to IFL TV, the Matchroom boss didn’t mince words about what he thinks is coming next. In his view, Dana White’s biggest challenge won’t be promoting fights; it’ll be managing expectations inside his own locker room.

As Hearn put it, “I think one of the really interesting things, when I look at the business, is gonna be how the UFC talent roster reacts to the amount of money these guys(Zuffa) are paying fighters. I think there will be a revolt from the UFC fighters, to be honest.”

Hearn’s point was simple and cutting: once UFC fighters see boxing pay in Zuffa up close, they’ll start asking why they’re earning so much less despite being part of the same organization and the UFC generating bigger shows, higher revenue, and more consistent business overall.

That’s where O’Malley’s comments quietly matter. He’s not demanding superstar boxing money. He’s openly saying he’d start small, fight low-record opponents, and build slowly. But if even one UFC star crosses over and shows what even entry-level boxing pay looks like, does that dam really hold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!