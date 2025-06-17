Sean O’Malley Sides With Nemesis as Merab Dvalishvili Prepares to Face Cory Sandhagen

Wasting no time after his submission win over Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili made his intentions crystal clear—he’s not slowing down anytime soon. This was Merab’s first UFC submission finish, a modified north‑south choke (dubbed “Machine Choke”). UFC analyst Joe Rogan hailed his cardio and technique—calling Dvalishvili a “freak” and saying his evolution is “studied in a lab”.

The 34-year-old Georgian standout, now 2-0 against the former champ, wasted little breath before calling out Cory Sandhagen. As Joe Rogan stepped into the Octagon for the post-fight interview, ‘The Machine’ didn’t hesitate to name-drop the No. 4-ranked bantamweight.

Sandhagen, who was present that night at Newark’s Prudential Center as the official backup fighter, appeared to be the next logical step. Despite both being UFC mainstays for nearly eight years, Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen have never crossed paths — but that long-awaited showdown now feels inevitable. Having already defended his title twice this year, ‘The Machine’ is targeting a third defense in 2025. Dana White and the UFC brass should officially announce the matchup soon, as momentum builds and the division heats up.

Still, a Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen title clash remains a divisive topic among fans, pundits, and even fighters — including Sean O’Malley. In the aftermath of his second straight loss, ‘Suga’ joined Ariel Helwani to discuss his future and the current bantamweight picture. When asked how he sees a potential fight between ‘The Machine’ and ‘The Sandman’ playing out, the former champ shared his candid take,

“I don’t know. You know, there’s one way to find out — let’s get those guys in there eventually. But, uh, you know, Cory, in my eyes, is one of the best in the division. I mean, hands — like skill for skill, competitiveness, just, you know, finding ways to win — he’s up there. So, it’d be interesting.”

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 15: UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley walks on stage during the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Colorado standout remains one of the most prominent contenders in the bantamweight division, right behind names like Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley. He’s riding a solid 4-1 record over his last five UFC outings, with his lone loss coming against Umar Nurmagomedov. That defeat occurred in a high-stakes title eliminator at UFC Abu Dhabi last year, where Nurmagomedov earned a decision victory and punched his ticket to face Dvalishvili.

Their showdown finally happened at UFC 311 earlier this year. But against Dvalishvili’s trademark pressure and tireless cardio, the once-undefeated Nurmagomedov was unable to preserve his 18-fight winning streak.

Sean O’Malley predicts Merab Dvalishvili’s future in the UFC

With Alex Pereira no longer holding UFC gold, the spotlight seems to be shifting — and quietly, it may be Merab Dvalishvili stepping up as one of the promotion’s new cornerstones, right alongside fellow Georgian standout Ilia Topuria. What separates the 34-year-old Dvalishvili from Topuria, however, is his “less talk, more action” mentality. While Topuria commands headlines with confidence and charisma, Dvalishvili has built his legacy through sheer grit, relentless pressure, and unshakable discipline.

His career has been anything but easy, yet he’s never wavered. Always smiling and never tiring, Merab Dvalishvili has forged his own path to the top. When he entered the UFC in 2017, Dvalishvili came in with big dreams and barely enough money to get by. He supported himself doing odd jobs around America, and though his early UFC run had setbacks, once he found his rhythm, he never looked back. Blessed with a bottomless gas tank, ‘The Machine’ has quietly dismantled the bantamweight division — even beating Umar Nurmagomedov, who many saw as the next great Dagestani hope.

Now, at 34, Dvalishvili finds himself at a pivotal point — two title defenses in, heading into what may be the final chapter of his prime. The big question: how much longer can he keep this pace? Sean O’Malley, who has suffered back-to-back defeats to Merab Dvalishvili, weighed in during a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, “Yeah. I mean, what is he — 30, 34? He’s definitely getting up there a little bit. You know, I think he’s in his prime right now — no denying that. So I think he’s still got another solid year or two to stick around.”

What do you think of O’Malley’s prediction? Can Merab Dvalishvili defy the odds and extend his peak beyond the next couple of years — maybe even longer? Drop your take below.