Sean O’Malley Tattoos: Meaning Behind UFC Champ’s Back, Face and Neck Inks

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley stands out among his peers with a vibrant personality and striking rainbow-colored hair. His charisma and gentle nature have made him a focus of both admiration and criticism, thus securing him an inevitable marketable status, bigger than most stars in the promotion.

His flamboyance is nowhere more evident than the many tattoos he has on his body that serve as representations of who he is and what is important to him. And as O’Malley gears up to face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 on September 14 at the $2.3 billion Sphere arena in Las Vegas, let us take a deeper look into his personality by exploring the meanings of the many tattoos that ‘Suga’s got inked on his body.

Sean O’Malley’s popular face tattoos

Sean O’Malley has four tattoos on his face, with the latest being a “CHAMP MMXXIII” tattoo done in red ink, with a crown below it, to signify him becoming UFC bantamweight champion in 2023 after beating Aljamain Sterling via knockout (written in the Roman numerals MMXXIII; M= 1,000; X= 10 and I= 1).

The 29-year-old has his moniker ‘Suga’ tattooed above his right eyebrow, while he has a red heart with the words “LOVE” beside it. On the left side of his forehead, he has the word “Breathe” in reverse, to remind himself to breathe properly whenever he looks into the mirror. His final face tattoo is that of a five-pointed star below his left eye.

Sean’s other significant ink’s

On the left side of his body, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley sports a mysterious cursive tattoo of the name “Akiata,” whose meaning remains an enigma to his fans. Adjacent to this on his left torso, a fierce dragon tattoo stretches out, adding to his unique ink collection. On the opposite side, his right torso features the iconic boxing mantra, “Float like a Butterfly, Sting like a Bee,” a perfect reflection of his elusive and striking fighting style.

When he steps into the octagon, O’Malley’s back also tells a story of heritage and pride. His left upper back showcases the O’Malley family crest, complete with a bold boar at its center, while his upper right back is adorned with a four-leaf clover and the name “O’Malley,” a nod to his Irish roots. Dominating the space just below his neck is a massive owl with outstretched wings, symbolizing wisdom and vigilance—qualities that serve him well in the ring

Sean O'Malley prepares to fight Kris Moutinho in their Bantamweight bout during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

On his arms, O’Malley displays a range of tattoos that reveal his personal philosophies and life experiences. His right bicep carries the words “Only God,” while the left completes the thought with “Can Judge Me,” a likely nod to his unconventional lifestyle and approach to life. A vibrant green mask adorned with vines and berries decorates his left shoulder and upper arm, adding a splash of color to his tattoo narrative. Meanwhile, the back of his right upper arm features two boxing gloves linked by a ribbon, symbolizing his deep commitment to combat sports.

His forearms are equally intriguing, with the inside of his left forearm featuring a whimsical collection of tattoos, including a rainbow, sun, hat, spectacles, and horseshoe. The outer right forearm showcases a hand with a snake wrapped around its wrist, reaching out to a bouquet, a striking image that invites interpretation. His right forearm’s inner side carries the word “FAMILY” in flowing cursive, underscoring his loyalty and love for those closest to him. To top it off, the letters “FREE” are boldly tattooed on his right fingers, hinting at his free-spirited nature.

What do you think of Sean O’Malley’s impressive array of tattoos? And more importantly, how do you think he’ll fare against Merab Dvalishvili in their upcoming bout? Share your thoughts in the comments below!