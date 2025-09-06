Sean O’Malley Told to Pick “Easier” Henry Cejudo Fight Next Over Two Top 5 Contenders

Sean O’Malley‘s future in the bantamweight category has never looked more in doubt. Back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili interrupted his title momentum, forcing him to choose between regrouping against a formidable contender or fighting to keep his star power alive. After surgery and two tough battles with the Georgian champion, O’Malley requires a fight that balances risk and relevance – and an easier name is starting to surface.

The names being thrown out are not random at all. Petr Yan, the #3 bantamweight, appears unlikely because he is positioning himself for a title shot rather than a comeback bout. That leaves Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, two opponents with drastically different narratives.

For Sean O’Malley, each bout might keep him in the spotlight, but the results could take his career in entirely opposite directions. MMA Guru described the situation on Tim Welch’s Red Hawk Recap: “There’s some good options. I think Yan is going to sit and wait for his shot. So, I don’t think it’s the Yan fight.”

From there, the choice narrowed to two opponents. “I’m looking at two names that are open, like Cejudo and Song Yadong,” he added, describing them as the most likely matchups. He did not shy away from voicing his preferences. “I feel like both are approachable matchups,” MMA Guru said, before advocating for the easier option.

“Cejudo is a bigger name matchup and an easier matchup in my opinion. So, that’s what I would steer towards.” It’s a brave move given Cejudo’s Olympic gold medal and two-division UFC championship, but his age, recent slump, and looming retirement make him a more favorable opponent than a young striker like Yadong.

via Imago September 14, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: SEAN OÃ MALLEY fights in the 5-round Bantamweight Title Main Event at UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAs346 20240914_zsp_s346_004 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Cejudo’s fiery callout only adds fuel to that argument. At 38 and on a three-fight losing streak, ‘Triple C’ is still looking for one final limelight moment. So, he mocked O’Malley on social media right after his second defeat to Merab Dvalishvili, saying, “Hey Sean… I’m still looking for a tune-up” and “Let’s give Merab a Father’s Day present he will never forget.”

Well, his fiery words prove his desire to make this fight more personal. Meanwhile, Song Yadong’s youth and momentum make him the riskier alternative, and that’s exactly why the advice leaning O’Malley toward Cejudo might be the most strategic way forward. However, there is one major roadblock ahead. And what is it? Well, it’s the fact that ‘Suga’ might’ve just hinted at his retirement already.

Did Sean O’Malley retire before Henry Cejudo?

Following Cejudo’s challenge, the question isn’t whether Sean O’Malley would accept it, but whether he will fight again at all. ‘Suga’ was once seen as the UFC’s next big star, but his reputation has plummeted following two losses to Merab Dvalishvili. Even before the challenge, he took a break from social media, which surprised fans given how much his fame relies on it.

The break did not help, and he quickly returned to old habits without improving his performance. Despite claiming earlier that he could defeat ‘The Machine’ in a potential trilogy fight, O’Malley’s most recent words indicate uncertainty. Taking to his YouTube channel, the UFC bantamweight said, “If I had to guess, it would be November or December this year… ideally I’d fight one more time this year, but it’s possible I don’t fight again this year.”

For a 30-year-old with plenty of earnings, the retirement talk seems extreme. However, it represents his emotional state as a result of continual setbacks. Whether this is a temporary low moment or an indication that he is retiring for good, the biggest concern is no longer who he’ll fight next; it’s whether he’ll ever fight again.