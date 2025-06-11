Sean O’Malley vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Ignites as Calls Mount for Mario Bautista’s Next Opponent

For Mario Bautista, UFC 316 was about more than just silencing critics; it was also about kicking out the bantamweight elite. The underdog entered the Octagon against Patchy Mix with no fanfare and walked out having shut down the most hyped Bellator import in years. Now, with the spotlight reluctantly landing on him, Bautista is making his next step clear: Team Khabib must answer the call.

He doesn’t just want any fight. The 31-year-old wants a fight that will show he belongs among the top five—and possibly even the title picture. And who will get him there? Well, for it, it surely can be Umar Nurmagomedov. “Yeah, for sure, I think, Umar. Umar would get me there, 100%,” Bautista said on the On Paper show.

He even acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with pursuing a fighter from Team Khabib. “I don’t know what he’s up to… I know they have Ramadan; I know they do a bunch of different things,” he said. Well, the point is clear: For Mario Bautista, he’s ready whenever Umar Nurmagomedov is for a fight.

The 31-year-old isn’t just trying to be creative with a microphone. He’s speaking from a place only someone who’s been overlooked can speak from. “Honestly, I would have liked to fight Sandhagen,” he continued, “but it’s looking like he’s going to be next for the title.” So now, it’s about whoever is left in that top five. Striker, wrestler—it doesn’t matter. “I think I can adjust to anyone.”

And honestly, it’s hard to argue with that. His last few fights have looked like blueprints for defeating a variety of styles. And with each fight, it seems like the American fighter wants more growth. And perhaps that is why this possible fight with Umar Nurmagomedov feels different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by "ON PAPER" podcast with Anthony Smith (@theonpaperpod)

Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s cousin is coming off his first professional loss. And he did not take it lightly. “Praise Allah in any situation,” he wrote following the fight, evidently dealing with more than just physical pain that came with his fractured hand.

He claimed he’d be back. And it is exactly the version Bautista wants to confront. The one that is hungry. The one who is still convinced he is destined for the belt. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Dana White ends up booking it after all. But what do the fans think? Do they wish to see this fight?

Fans divided for Mario Bautista’s next challenge

The timing of Mario Bautista shutting down a rising Patchy Mix and requesting the version of Umar Nurmagomedov, who is still licking his wounds from his first career loss, is almost poetic. However, once his comments were made public, fans became matchmakers, and the community split down the middle.

For many, a bout with Umar Nurmagomedov is more than just an intriguing idea; it is precisely the type of test that both men need. “Lowkey rooting for Mario now, feel bad that everyone hates him,” one user confessed, recognizing the underdog energy. Others focused on the match’s dynamics: “Honestly, after seeing his striking this weekend, stylistically with his wrestling, that’s a good fight.”

And maybe the most quietly confident take of all: “Y’all don’t wanna hear this, but he would be competitive with Umar at the very least.” These weren’t just wishful predictions; they were calculated, based on a thorough understanding of the 31-year-old’s eight consecutive victories. As another user added, “This fight makes sense tbf.”

UFC 316: press conference NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 05: Mario Bautista is seen during the UFC 316 press conference at Prudential Center on June 05, 2025 in Newark, NJ, USA.

Still, there’s a very loud camp pushing for another path: Sean O’Malley. Following O’Malley’s second loss to Merab Dvalishvili, fans are already plotting the next chapter in his story, and they want Bautista to be the one holding the pen. “Book him with O’Malley,” one fan begged, while another chimed in, “Give him O’Malley lol.”

It’s no longer just about rankings; it’s about redemption arcs, stylistic contrasts, and who truly deserves a shot at relevance after suffering a hit on the resume. And for this fan, it should be O’Malley, “Suga would be an interesting fight.” In any case, the message is clear: Bautista is finally in the mix, and fans are excited to see him swim with sharks. What do you think? Who should he fight next? Let us know in the comments.