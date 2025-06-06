Sean O’Malley & Wife Danya’s Son Goes Viral as Fans Left Wondering Before UFC 316

With war on the horizon at UFC 316, Sean O’Malley is preparing to put it all on the line in a rematch against reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. But this fight isn’t just about reclaiming the title—it’s about legacy. The gold strap he lost last year to ‘The Machine’ represents unfinished business, and ‘Suga’ is clearly leaving nothing to chance in his pursuit of redemption and dominance.

Just weeks out from the biggest fight of his career, Sean O’Malley received what some are calling a sign from the MMA gods—possibly a stroke of good fortune. Speaking on the TimboSugarShow podcast last month, he revealed that he and his wife, Danya O’Malley, had welcomed their first son, Mateo O’Malley, born just under two weeks before fight night. Opening up about the emotional impact of fatherhood, ‘Suga’ said,

“It’s so peaceful just like every time I’m here and I go home, I get so excited on that drive home that I get to go hold him. He just sleeps all day so I get home, he’s pretty much sleeping… it’s just the most peaceful thing ever.”

The positive effect on his mental well-being is already showing. In a recent UFC Embedded episode, Sean O’Malley lovingly held his newborn son while his wife, Danya, gave him a haircut—a wholesome moment that quickly made waves on Reddit’s r/UFC page and added a personal touch to the UFC 316 build-up. Sean and Danya O’Malley have remained a hot topic in the MMA world—not only for Sean’s show-stopping performances inside the Octagon, but also for their unconventional relationship.

The couple openly embraces a non-monogamous lifestyle, a choice that has sparked both fascination and backlash from fans. Their relationship often draws parallels to Ian Garry and his wife Layla Machado Garry, another MMA pair navigating similar public scrutiny. Now, with baby Mateo entering the spotlight, fans are buzzing once again. Could fatherhood be the emotional fuel the bantamweight star needs heading into the most pivotal fight of his career? Let’s see what fans are saying.

Fans react as Sean O’Malley unveils his son ahead of UFC 316

In addition to their newborn son Mateo, Sean O’Malley and his wife Danya are also parents to a daughter, Elena, born in 2020. Though the couple is open about their non-monogamous relationship. Sean has often spoken about how fatherhood has transformed him. He described the birth of Elena as a life-changing moment that deepened his connection with Danya and helped create a stable, loving home.

The Arizonian has made it clear that their lifestyle choice doesn’t interfere with raising a strong, healthy family. Still, when Sean O’Malley recently revealed the birth of his son, not all fans responded positively. One Reddit user stirred controversy by commenting, “It’s definitely his wife’s son.” That jab didn’t sit well with others. One fan fired back, “God these comments, when did the incels invade lol. Say congrats on having a son… nope, call his wife names and say it’s not his kid. Stay classy.”

This sharp response reflects the growing frustration over the frequent online mistreatment of MMA partners, particularly women. Layla Machado Garry, the wife of Ian Garry, has faced similar backlash, particularly after her old book “How to Be a WAG” resurfaced. Meanwhile, others chose to celebrate the more heartwarming aspects of the news. Some fans commented on the baby’s name. “Oh that’s a nice name… Mateo,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “That baby can’t be more than a month or 2. Good for them!” The name Mateo—meaning Matthew or gift from God—is a nod to Danya O’Malley’s cultural roots.

Now, with UFC 316 fast approaching, Sean O’Malley is preparing for one of the most important fights of his career. After falling to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306, The Arizonian took a break from competition to reset—both mentally and physically. He underwent surgery on his labrum and also stepped back from social media and smoking, cutting out habits that once defined the ‘Suga’ lifestyle.

For many fans, these changes—and especially the experience of becoming a father—have signaled the arrival of a new Sean O’Malley. As one fan put it, “Being a father makes change, I think we will see a different fighter from now.” O’Malley will step into the Octagon this weekend at Newark’s Prudential Center without his iconic pink hair—a staple of his brand since 2020. That didn’t go unnoticed either. One fan joked, “He’s getting his haircut haha, you want him to be ecstatic?”

Now a father of two, Sean O’Malley is entering a critical chapter. But fans couldn’t help but sneak in one last joke—referencing a past rivalry. “Yes, his other son’s name is Chito Vera,” one fan quipped, alluding to the fighter who handed O’Malley his first loss in 2020 via a vicious elbow finish. However, O’Malley got his revenge in March last year, defeating Vera by decision in his first title defense.

With a high-stakes rematch against Merab Dvalishvili looming, can ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley bounce back and prove his pedigree—especially with a track record that speaks volumes about his potential?