Sean O’Malley’s April Fools ‘Interim Title’ Prank Misleads UFC Insider

Sean O’Malley has played a prank on the MMA world on April Fools’ Day as he briefly reshaped the bantamweight title picture with a single claim. The former champion, who’s coming off a bounce-back win over Song Yadong at UFC 324, is already trying to get back in the mix after losing his belt to Merab Dvalishvili.

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Now scheduled to face Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, ‘Suga’ sits in a division that’s temporarily paused at the top. Petr Yan, the current champion, is recovering from back surgery, with a recovery timeline stretching months. That delay has created a window, and O’Malley leaned right into it, with a prank that felt just believable enough to catch attention.

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In a video posted online, O’Malley claimed his fight with Zahabi had been upgraded to an interim title bout.

“What’s up guys! Just got off the phone with Dana and Hunter,” O’Malley shared. “Suga vs. Aiemann at the White House, is for the interim title. It’ll be five rounds. Petr Yan is going to be out until next year with his back surgery, and right after he’s getting hair implants, so he’ll be out an extra few months.”

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Fans reacted instantly, some celebrating, others questioning it. But the moment really took off when UFC veteran and analyst Chael Sonnen picked it up and ran with it.

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“All right, this just in, Sean O’Malley’s fight at the White House has been elevated to an interim title fight,” Sonnen shared on social media. “Which means a couple of things. First off, get well to Peter Yan. And secondly, it doesn’t look like Merab will be getting that immediate rematch.”

The prank gained traction despite the UFC not having officially announced an interim title for the fight. And historically, the promotion doesn’t rush to create one unless a champion is out long-term. Yan’s situation, while serious, still has a projected return window.

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Still, the prank worked because it tapped into something real. The bantamweight division is active, but stuck. You have contenders like O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov building momentum, while Dvalishvili is pushing for a rematch. But without the champion available, everything feels like it’s waiting. Sean O’Malley understood that. And for a moment, he flipped that uncertainty into a storyline that even caught Chael Sonnen off-guard.

However, the 31-year-old has recently admitted that despite the significance of fighting on the White House card, it doesn’t seem to carry the same weight as his other fights.

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Sean O’Malley claims White House card doesn’t “seem as big” as his title fights

This isn’t a newcomer trying to break through, as Sean O’Malley has already headlined pay-per-views and fought for gold multiple times. So when he looks at UFC Freedom 250, a historic event with just six fights on the card, his perspective is a little different from everyone else chasing that moment.

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“I went from the f—ing main event, to the co-main event, now I’m on the third fight,” O’Malley shared on his YouTube channel. I’m winning. I won my last fight. I’m fighting down the rankings. I’m just downhill spiraling right now.”

There’s humor in that, but there’s also a real point underneath it. He’s coming off a win, yet instead of moving closer to a title shot, he’s facing Aiemann Zahabi, who, despite being a dangerous opponent, is only ranked No. 6 in the division. And that’s where his comparison becomes interesting. Despite the scale of this event, O’Malley was clear about what still defines a “big moment” for him.

“I feel like the Aljo fight felt so big, the Chito fight felt so big,” O’Malley continued. “The moment, being the main event, fighting for the title — this is a huge fight. I’m fighting — it feels like a big fight. I mean, it’s the f— White House. There’s only six fights on the card. It’s such a big deal. It feels like a big fight, but the moment, I guess, doesn’t seem as big as a title fight, you know what I’m saying?”

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That’s the interesting contrast. Publicly, he can sell a storyline that even someone like Chael Sonnen buys into. Privately, he knows where this fight actually sits in his journey. It’s important, but it’s not defining. So while April Fools gave fans a moment of chaos, the bigger picture hasn’t changed. One statement win at the White House puts him back in the mix. Anything less, and the wait continues.