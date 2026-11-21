Sean O’Malley is stepping into unfamiliar territory, and this time, his striking will not be enough to carry him. The former UFC bantamweight champion is set to make his wrestling debut under the Real American Freestyle banner, and with a potential UFC return and title shot looming in the background, this could be a far more important test for ‘Suga’ than a simple appearance outside the Octagon.

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O’Malley will face former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes at RAF 16 on December 19, giving him a chance to address the biggest weakness that has repeatedly been exposed against elite grapplers.

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“SUGA vs MAGIC. Suga Sean O’Malley will face Marlon Moraes on DEC 19 in Long Island at #RAF16,” the promotion wrote on X.

The event will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, where the 32-year-old will join a growing list of UFC stars using RAF to stay active while waiting for their next assignment inside the Octagon.

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Sean O’Malley hasn’t fought since June, when he knocked out Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Freedom 250. Since then, he has been pushing for a rematch with Petr Yan, with the fight now looking increasingly likely for the new year.

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But instead of spending the rest of his year on the sidelines, ‘Suga’ has found another way to keep competing—and, more importantly, put his wrestling to the test.

O’Malley and Moraes will meet at lightweight, adding another interesting layer to the matchup. More importantly, the Brazilian brings plenty of experience against high-level opposition, making him a solid test for O’Malley as he looks to sharpen his wrestling.

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The 38-year-old made his RAF debut at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, losing to Merab Dvalishvili by pinfall. Before that, Marlon Moraes was one of the UFC’s top bantamweights and challenged Henry Cejudo for the vacant title at UFC 238, only to suffer a third-round TKO loss.

He bounced back with a split-decision victory over UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo, but a difficult run of results eventually led to his UFC departure and a brief stint with the PFL.

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Sean O’Malley will not be the only UFC star making his presence felt under the RAF banner. Merab Dvalishvili, Khamzat Chimaev, and Arman Tsarukyan have all competed for the promotion multiple times over the past year, and ‘The Machine’ will be back in action at RAF 16.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is scheduled to defend his RAF Crossover Lightweight title against Kenzo Biyong at RAF 16, while his newly famous teammate Saba Lazishvili is also set to compete, although Lazishvili’s opponent has yet to be announced.

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That puts Sean O’Malley and Dvalishvili on the same mat once again. After the Georgian dominated ‘Suga’ twice inside the Octagon, another encounter between them—this time in a wrestling setting—would instantly become one of the biggest talking points of the event.

Sean O’Malley would be hoping his RAF wrestling can prevent another embarrassment against Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley already knows exactly how dangerous Merab Dvalishvili’s wrestling can be. Now, with a potential title fight against Petr Yan on the horizon, O’Malley could once again find himself facing the Georgian if he manages to reclaim the bantamweight title and ‘The Machine’ earns another shot at the belt.

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Their first meeting at UFC 306 exposed that weakness in brutal fashion, with ‘The Machine’ relentlessly pressuring O’Malley, repeatedly forcing grappling exchanges and controlling him on the way to a unanimous decision victory.

The rematch at UFC 316 only made the problem more obvious. Dvalishvili again overwhelmed ‘Suga’ with constant pressure and takedowns before taking his back and submitting him in the third round to retain the UFC bantamweight title. Two fights, two dominant performances, and a very clear reminder of the area O’Malley needs to fix.

O’Malley knew going into the UFC rematch that he could not afford to make the same mistakes again. He had already admitted that his wrestling preparation for the first fight was not good enough, and ahead of UFC 316, he told Ariel Helwani that he had dramatically increased his grappling work in an effort to close the gap with Dvalishvili.

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“Just this morning practice, I grappled more today than I grappled in the last fight camp for Merab,” O’Malley said back then. “We did seven 6-minute rounds today grappling hard, hard, hard, picking the hardest guys, just straight grappling today. And I wasn’t able to do that once last camp.

“I know I could wrestle better than I showed in that last fight, which was borderline embarrassing, what I was able to do.”

Unfortunately for Sean O’Malley, all that extra preparation still produced the same result. Dvalishvili went right back to the game plan that had worked so well in their first meeting, relentlessly pressuring O’Malley from the opening bell and repeatedly taking the fight to the mat.

As the rounds wore on, ‘Suga’ struggled to keep Dvalishvili off him, and by the third round, his defense had worn down. ‘The Machine’ eventually locked in a choke to secure the submission victory and hand O’Malley another decisive defeat.

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That is what makes Sean O’Malley’s RAF debut particularly significant. If he ends up sharing the mat with the Georgian again, he steps into a matchup where his biggest weakness has already been thoroughly exposed. After two dominant UFC losses, the 32-year-old has plenty to prove if he gets another chance to change the narrative against ‘The Machine’.

RAF 16 gives O’Malley a rare opportunity to address the exact weakness that has cost him most against Merab Dvalishvili. Wrestling Marlon Moraes while sharing the card with ‘The Machine’ gives him a chance to gain real competition experience before returning to the UFC, rather than simply drilling wrestling in the gym.

And if a third fight with the Georgian eventually comes together, O’Malley needs to show that he has finally solved the problem that has haunted him through their two UFC meetings.

His striking may have made him a former champion, but if he wants a different result against ‘The Machine,’ his wrestling will have to tell a very different story.