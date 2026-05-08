Sean Strickland Accused of Playing Victim After Khamzat Chimaev Kick at UFC 328 Presser

Ahead of UFC 328, fans expected the press conference to turn wild, and the headliners didn’t disappoint. Even before Dana White could address those present at the presser, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland tore into each other. Although members of the media attempted to ask questions, the main event fighters continued trading insults for almost the entirety of the show.

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After their tirade on the mic was over, things completely spiraled out of control during the face-off. Chimaev kicked Strickland in the groin, and cops and security had to jump in to pull the two apart. Following this, the former 185 lbs champ took to X to blast ‘Borz’ for the attack.

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“Exactly what I expected a coward to do,” the former middleweight champion wrote.

This isn’t the first time UFC fans have witnessed a fighter throw a kick during a face-off. Most notably, Conor McGregor attempted a front kick on Dustin Poirier during their heated UFC 264 pre-fight presser.

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Knowing that things could get out of hand, for the press conference, UFC had arranged heavy security to prevent any physical altercation. As per reports, Dana White had six security guards alongside two police officers stationed nearby. Despite that, the reigning middleweight champion still managed to sneak in a kick to Strickland’s groin. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Despite this, fans chose to roast the former middleweight champion following the incident and not his attacker.

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Bringing up ‘Tarzan’s history of trash-talking Khamzat Chimaev, UFC fans claimed that Strickland was playing the victim after getting kicked.

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Fans troll Sean Strickland after Khamzat Chimaev attack

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Dude, you literally brought religion, country, and everything into this and then plays victim…. 😂😂 you’re a joke.” Following that comment, another user reminded Strickland that there are consequences to words, noting, “You’re calling someone a coward when you’re the one bringing up his country, his countrymen, and his religion into your trash talking. There’s always a line you don’t cross in trash-talking.”

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During the lead-up, the Nevada native has been visibly insulting Chimaev’s home country, his political leaders, and his religion, which has made the rivalry all the more personal.

As a result, the Chechen MMA star’s fans have passionately disliked Sean Strickland, and they continued doing so after the UFC 328 press conference altercation. One fan commented, “That kick in the b—s must’ve reminded you of your childhood days when your dad used to beeeeeeat the sh-t out of you. 😭😭”

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Sean Strickland has repeatedly spoken about his traumatic childhood and abusive father, something his opponents have often used against him. Most notably, Dricus du Plessis brought it up during the UFC 297 pre-fight press conference, and yesterday, Chimaev also decided to bring it up.

The backlash continued as another user predicted Chimaev would dominate him in their main event in Newark, stating, “Khamzat Chimaev is going to ragdoll you and make it look effortless. This isn’t some ordinary wrestler you’ve stuffed before.” So far, oddsmakers have also placed ‘Borz’ as a massive favorite to beat Strickland. However, not everyone is hating on the former middleweight champion.

One fan supported him, writing, “Kill him Sean, don’t go out and do your jabs and high knees, I want you to POUNCE ON HIM LIKE A LION!” Another user wrote, “Strickland please win Saturday night🙏🏽 so excited cause it’s my first UFC live event, taking my mom, big fan of yours. Can’t wait to see you in action.”

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Strickland definitely still has support from fans to reclaim his title on May 9. Some fighters like Jorge Masvidal and analysts like Din Thomas are also putting their bets on him to end Chimaev’s undefeated run in MMA, a result that would make the groin kick and everything that followed look very different in retrospect.