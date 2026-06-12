Sean Strickland Addresses UFC Ban As He Reveals Alleged Reason Behind White House Snub

Ahead of UFC’s Freedom 250 event on June 14 at the White House, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland claimed that he’s effectively “banned” from attending the event. As a reason, the two-time middleweight champion jokingly cited his not being “Israeli enough” as one of the reasons the UFC snubbed him from the event at the White House. His criticism of the Trump administration’s close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was another reason he believed he was distanced. While Dana White recently clarified that Strickland “isn’t banned” from the event, the California native took to social media to refute the statement, claiming he had received a call from someone at the UFC saying that he “wasn’t cleared by the White House.”

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Now, Strickland has offered a more specific explanation, while acknowledging that his earlier claims were more hyperbolic.

“There isn’t an Israel/Jewish conspiracy banning me from the White House,” Strickland wrote on X. “I’m joking. I made fun of Trump being BBs b—h and the Epstein list that doesn’t exist, and Trump’s handlers didn’t clear me. It’s that simple. Any gyms in DC? Can’t refund my tickets. Still a fun trip :).”

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No official confirmation from the White House has been issued stating that Strickland was formally prohibited from attending the event. So it’s unclear who the middleweight champion is referring to here as “Trump’s handlers.”

However, Dana White issued further clarification on the FullSend podcast, stating that Strickland isn’t banned but simply that the event is more for the military. Regardless, it appears all but certain that Sean Strickland won’t attend the White House event this weekend. Still, it doesn’t erase the fact that Strickland has been criticizing the Donald Trump administration over the Epstein list and its foreign policy.

In February, reports emerged that the USA would sell Israel firearms worth $8 billion. Strickland strongly opposed the move on social media, posting that he doesn’t support the US selling arms to Israel. Also, he suggested waving a Palestinian flag to contest the decision. Beyond that, Strickland also criticized the Donald Trump administration for funding millions of dollars to support Israel in a war against Iran, which he believes isn’t in America’s best interests.

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“America doesn’t want to be involved in Israel’s war,” Strickland posted on X. “This is not our war. We don’t want it. You were elected by the people. Listen to the people who elected you. WE DO NOT WANT THIS!!!!”

Now, with the confusion surrounding Sean Strickland’s absence from the event still lingering, the middleweight champion has received support from another UFC star.

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Bryce Mitchell isn’t “surprised” that Sean Strickland won’t attend the UFC White House event

Following Sean Strickland’s tirade against the present United States government and its ties to Israel, renowned UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell showed support for the middleweight champion. Before fighting Santiago Luna at UFC Vegas 118, Mitchell stated that he found it unsurprising that the UFC doesn’t want Strickland at their marquee event because of his comments on Israel.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Mitchell said at UFC Vegas 118 media day. “Freedom of speech is what really makes this country great. When you can’t criticize a foreign nation, a foreign nation, come on, man. We ought to be able to criticize our own nation, let alone a foreign nation. In fact, that’s the only nation you’re not allowed to criticize, you know.”

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When it comes to controversy, Bryce Mitchell drew the ire of the UFC and the fanbase for his comments on Adolf Hitler. Also, he was glad to not be invited to the UFC White House event. However, after he supported Strickland on his stance, ‘Tarzan’ went on to support Mitchell during his weight cut for UFC Vegas 118. ‘Thug Nasty’ ended up winning the bout against Santiago Luna last weekend.

With Sean Strickland still adamant that he’s banned from the White House event, it will be interesting to see whether any official information emerges, as we’re only a few days away from the event.