Sean Strickland Calls Dana White “Sociopath” for Comments Over Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Sean Strickland has never been one to hold his tongue. And lately, even his boss, Dana White, has found himself in the crosshairs of ‘Tarzan.’ This comes after the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday. While most people present there were shocked and scared, White, a long-time Donald Trump ally, looked excited and giddy with what was unfolding.

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Seated near the front of the ballroom at the Washington Hilton during the event, Dana White found himself just feet from the chaos when gunfire suddenly erupted. Yet instead of scrambling for cover, he appeared unusually unfazed. Speaking to the media afterward, he even described the moment as “f—king awesome,” adding, “I literally took every minute of it in.” It’s that reaction that led Sean Strickland to label his boss a “sociopath.”

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“Let me tell you, I’m sure Dana White is a sociopath,” Strickland said in an interview with The Mac Life. “Like, I mean, at that level of, like, what he’s accomplished, the kind of s—t he deals with, like, I’m sure, like, he’s a super narcissistic sociopath. So, like, for him, like, you know, the lizard brain doesn’t kind of compute. So he’s like, f—k it, bring it on, dude. Let’s go, motherfucker. Which I respect. Respect that.”

It’s worth noting that the suspected gunman was apprehended by law enforcement. And Todd Blanche, the acting US Attorney General, claimed the suspect may have been targeting the President and other key officials from the administration. According to reports, Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, has been identified as the suspect.

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“No, I… Yeah, no, I think Dana White would love to watch a motherf—ker get killed, dude,” Strickland said when asked whether he was surprised by White’s comments. “Yeah, no, he’s a sick f—k, dude. 100%. I mean, come on, did we not think that about Dana White? Like, the guy’s probably a f—king sociopath. Or even, I wouldn’t assume, probably a psychopath… That’s why I am not making more money. I gotta deal with these f—kers. Now we know.”

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Strickland, of course, headlines UFC 328 on Saturday, May 9, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, opposite UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. In any case, while Sean Strickland wasn’t too critical about Dana White’s statement, he even seemed to respect it—the same cannot be said about the next individual.

Former fighter isn’t too pleased with Dana White

Matt Brown didn’t hold back when addressing White’s remarks, especially given his own past experience with a deadly shooting.

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“I’m absolutely flabbergasted—it took me completely blindsided—when he came out, when I saw the short little clip of him saying that was awesome,” Brown said.

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Brown stressed that real violence carries a lasting impact for victims and witnesses alike.

“It is not awesome in any sense of the word. It is not f—king cool one bit.”

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Reflecting on his own trauma, he highlighted the human cost.

“Someone got shot right next to me.”

“It was very tone-deaf. You just don’t say that.”

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And Brown wasn’t alone in feeling this way about Dana White’s comments over the shooting. Fans on social media erupted with criticism over White’s take on the matter. But Dana White has yet to issue a comment since the shooting.

It seems Dana White is once again facing criticism from within his own ranks. How do you see it? Was his reaction simply poorly worded, or did it cross the line into insensitivity?