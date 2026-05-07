Sean Strickland Declares War on $65B Sportswear Giant Over Slave Labor: “You’re the Problem”

Sean Strickland is currently preparing to go to war with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328 in a bid to reclaim the middleweight title he lost to Dricus du Plessis in 2024. However, the former champion is also picking fights outside the Octagon. When asked recently during a presser whether he would soften his rhetoric going forward to attract sponsorship deals from big brands, including one with a market cap of over $64.98 billion, the 35-year-old tore into them in a verbose rant, closing the door firmly on future deals.

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“I don’t give a f–k. If Nike wants to come give me a f—–g deal. I mean f–k Nike. You want to come give me a f—–g logo as you go use little Chinese kids to make f—–g shoes? Like, f–k these major companies. You don’t want to sponsor me? Go f–k yourself. You’re actually the problem, dude. Your DEI initiatives, like, I don’t give a f–k, dude.

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“I don’t need to be a rich man. I’m good. I can retire right now. I don’t want an extra million dollars. I don’t give a f–k, dude. Keep your money, you f—–g corporate scumbags.”

Nike has had a long history of allegations regarding employing slave and child labor in foreign countries like China to manufacture their products cheaply, which even evolved into the anti-sweatshop protests in the 1990s. However, the $65 billion company now positions itself as an industry leader in labor compliance. Despite this, it continues to face scrutiny over modern slavery risks in its global supply chain.

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Still, Nike has historical ties to the UFC. In 2012, Jon Jones became the first UFC fighter to sign a major global sponsorship deal with the company, with Anderson Silva following. However, the relationship faded after the UFC signed exclusive outfitting deals with Reebok and later Venum, but the brand’s footprint in the sport still remains significant. None of that appears to register with Sean Strickland.

The former champion’s criticism of Nike centers on its overseas manufacturing model. As of mid-2025, China is Nike’s second-largest manufacturing hub, only behind Vietnam, with 159 contract factories operated by third-party suppliers. Strickland has repeatedly framed this as hypocritical for a Western corporation.

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He has taken shots at the brand on multiple occasions, at one point even mocking Full Send podcast hosts as a ‘couple of beta males in Nike socks.’ Currently sponsored by Monster Energy, Strickland has been consistent in his view that major American brands have abandoned the values they once represented. But Nike isn’t the only American brand that has drawn Strickland’s criticism.

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The former UFC champion has also publicly blasted Harley-Davidson on multiple occasions, accusing the iconic motorcycle company of abandoning its patriotic roots. He even labeled their former CEO, Jochen Zeitz, as “a woke zealot.” However, the outspoken middleweight contender didn’t stop with corporate brands alone.

At one point, Strickland also turned his attention toward one of America’s biggest sports organizations.

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Sean Strickland tore into the NFL after Spanish rapper headlined halftime show

A few months ago, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, becoming the first artist to perform a predominantly Spanish-language solo halftime show. While many fans praised the performance, Strickland strongly criticized the NFL for not featuring what he considered a more traditional American headliner.

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Before his fight against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston, the 35-year-old went on an explosive rant about the direction of the league, claiming the NFL had lost its sense of masculinity.

“Yeah, that f—ing,” Strickland said at UFC Houston media day. “It’s so crazy that this is America now. Like, back in the day dude, the NFL was the f—ing standard of being a f—ing man, and now every f—ing year, the NFL, I think they all get together around a table and say, ‘You know what, guys? How do we f—ing ruin this sport? How do we gay it up? How do we f—ing ruin it?’

“‘Well, I’ll tell you what. Why don’t we bring a gay foreigner who doesn’t speak f—ing English and have him perform it?’”

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Well, Strickland’s verbal tirade didn’t stop there. After bashing the NFL, the former champion also made controversial comments regarding the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano matchup, remarks that reportedly placed Paramount, UFC’s broadcast partners, under pressure.

That said, before the ex-middleweight champ moves on to his highly anticipated clash against Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday, the outspoken UFC star has once again managed to stir the pot. Given his ongoing criticism of major corporations and sports organizations, it doesn’t seem any of them would step forward to offer him a deal anytime soon.