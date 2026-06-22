Sean Strickland Eyes to “Break” Arman Tsarukyan’s Truck After Justin Gaethje’s Refusal

While Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje are beefing over a truck, Sean Strickland has entered the conversation, looking to stir up even more chaos. It all began when ‘The Highlight’ secured a stunning upset victory over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. While the UFC awarded him $825,000 in bonuses, Tsarukyan decided to shower the new champion with another gift.

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‘Ahalkalakets’ had placed a $1 million bet on Justin Gaethje upsetting Ilia Topuria, and the victory earned him a whopping $5.7 million. Wanting to share his good fortune, he offered to buy ‘The Highlight’ a truck as a gift. However, during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Gaethje declined the offer, even though he had initially seemed open to it. So, Tsarukyan made a promise.

“Justin is saying, ‘I’m not gonna take the car.’ I said, ‘F–k it, I’m not gonna give it to him.’ If he doesn’t want it, he doesn’t deserve it,” Tsarukyan said in a livestream with Nina Drama. “Yesterday, I watched the video, and I was shocked, like, what the f–k? Like, if you don’t want it, f–k you. They already gave me the car, so I’ve got to give it away, but for sure, I’m gonna give it to one of my followers [now].”

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As Tsarukyan said, he delivered on his promise. He shared a post on Instagram, announcing a giveaway for his followers.

“What’s up, guys? As you heard on the Joe Rogan podcast, Justin said he doesn’t want the truck I bought for him. So I decided to give one of my followers,” he said.

However, it didn’t take long for others to join the conversation. Nina Drama quickly commented that she wouldn’t mind taking the truck off Tsarukyan’s hands.

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“I will take the truck! I’m not picky! Just need 4X4 so I can go off-roading!!!!” she wrote.

Soon, Sean Strickland responded to Nina’s comment, revealing his intentions for the truck.

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“Let’s go break it,” he wrote.

As of the time of writing, Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t given the truck away just yet. Tsarukyan had bought a RAM truck for ‘The Highlight.’ RAM is, of course, UFC’s official sponsor, which Tsarukyan had hoped to leverage while buying the truck to get a discount. Gaethje has since posted a picture of a 2026 Ram 2500 Rebel on his Instagram account.

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It’s unclear whether he bought the truck or Ram gifted it to him. In either case, Tsarukyan is stuck with the truck and the disrespect that followed. The Armenian hothead may get the opportunity to settle the score, as he is the next in line to get a title shot as the No. 2 lightweight contender. He has also said that he has to be the next one to face Justin Gaethje.

Tsarukyan was previously snubbed by the UFC for a title shot when Gaethje fought Paddy Pimblett for the interim title. However, ‘The Highlight’ has also been flirting with retirement and has refused to give a definitive answer after his last win. That means it’s currently unclear what the future holds for Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan couldn’t give Gaethje the truck, but that doesn’t mean no one received a gift.

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Arman Tsarukyan gifted Nina Drama a watch

Having won a whopping $5.7 million from his wager, which UFC CEO Dana White had revealed was placed by his friend, Tsarukyan also bought a watch for Nina Drama. During a live stream on KICK, ‘Ahalkalakets’ hosted Nina in a restaurant after she came to Armenia. So, as a gesture of gratitude for coming to the country, Arman Tsarukyan gifted her the watch.

According to Dovy on X, the watch was worth $12,000. But this isn’t the only time the Armenian has presented someone with a gift for visiting his homeland. In February, influencer boxer Jake Paul visited Tsarukyan in Armenia. The two met in Yerevan, where Tsarukyan welcomed Paul with a massive bearskin rug and even took him for a mountain drive in a Lada.

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Tsarukyan is also known to donate money to children in Armenia who are battling illness in hospitals.

Clearly, Arman Tsarukyan has a generous side and often gives back to those around him. However, Justin Gaethje couldn’t accept the offer, unwilling to drive around in a truck gifted by someone else, especially when that person could end up being his next opponent.