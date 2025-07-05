Sean Strickland Faces Backlash for Going Soft on Paddy Pimblett in Recent Sparring Footage

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t hold back, especially when the cameras are rolling. However, in a rare moment of admiration, he had positive things to say about Sean Strickland after a sparring session between the two went viral online. As ‘The Baddy’ continues to prepare for what many believe would be a title fight against Ilia Topuria, he’s been working with prominent names—and this time, Strickland didn’t go full Strickland.

That’s what makes this video so surprising. Sean Strickland, notorious for vicious gym beatdowns, particularly against social media influencers, showed unusual restraint. Fans witnessed a focused, methodical side of the UFC middleweight that rarely surfaces when the gloves are on, whether out of respect for Pimblett’s abilities or an understanding of the stakes involved.

“It was nice getting a round in with him, lad,” Pimblett said after the session. “As much as people say, as well, he goes mad, he doesn’t. He was nice and chilled with me there. Didn’t try to take my head off at all.” It’s a well-deserved compliment coming from a fighter who takes pride in his brutal honesty.

‘The Baddy’ observed that, while ‘Tarzan’ can be tough, he was in full control—unlike other viral sessions where Sean Strickland accuses amateur influencers of chasing clout and goes all-in for a beatdown. ‘Tarzan’ has previously faced criticism for those sessions, which typically included severe beatings that blurred the line between sparring and punishment.

His meeting with influencer Nick Nayersina, in which he landed elbows and knees on someone clearly out of their element, established a picture of a warrior who never switches gears. That makes his interaction with Pimblett all the more interesting, as it shows a Strickland who can adjust and train without turning every round into a conflict. However, it seems like fans were not a big fan of the change.

Fans speak out against Sean Strickland for going soft on Paddy Pimblett

Fans of Sean Strickland’s tough gym style may find the sparring clip with Pimblett unsettling. This was not the same man who attacked influencers for daring to share the mat. Instead, it was a controlled and cooperative round. And the internet noticed.

One fan commented, “Of course he’s not trying to take your head off because you actually have combat experience lol.” Another echoed the sentiment, adding, “Nice and chill because he was fighting a real fighter.” For many, Strickland’s respect was the distinguishing factor. Paddy Pimblett wasn’t clout-chasing for views; he was sharpening iron with iron.

However, the reactions were not all understanding. Some interpreted Strickland’s selective fury as an indication that he chooses his conflicts carefully. “He only tries to take the heads off of people that can’t fight,” one fan said. Another emphasized the issue, adding, “He spars normally with Paddy because he respects him. He doesn’t respect any of the influencers.” It presented Strickland as a gatekeeper and a bully, depending on who was standing across from him in the gym.

Others were simply stunned by the true physiques of the fighters. Seeing the two guys face-to-face, viewers couldn’t help but notice Pimblett’s size. A user commented, “I’ve always said that Paddy is a big dude.” Another couldn’t believe his lightweight status: “5’10”, 200 is huge for a lightweight.” A third user added, “Damn, Pimblett’s legit big!”

Even Paddy said in the video that Strickland was taken aback by his size and wondered how he managed to weigh 155 pounds. Whatever criticism Strickland received for pulling punches, the session provided fans a clearer feel of Pimblett’s true size outside of camp. Now, it would be interesting to see who he uses it against next.