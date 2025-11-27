Sean Strickland Given High-Risk Rebound Fight at UFC 325, Per Reports

Essentials Inside The Story Sean Strickland reportedly gets his next fight set for UFC 325

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has received a chance at redemption, with his next fight reportedly booked for UFC 325. Still, the challenge ahead of him is far from an easy one, as a former LFA champion stands in his path to victory.

‘Tarzan’ shocked the world in 2023 when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision to become the middleweight champion. His celebration wasn’t long-lived, though, as Dricus Du Plessis soon took the title from him. Despite bouncing back against Paulo Costa, his rematch against the South African didn’t pan out the way he wanted. Now, however, he can course correct.

Who is Sean Strickland fighting next?

According to Kevin on X, Sean Strickland is currently in talks to face MMA Gold Fight Team’s Anthony Hernandez, with the bout potentially landing on the UFC 325 card on January 31st in Australia. “Per Sources: Anthony Hernandez vs. Sean Strickland is In The Works For #UFC325 January 31st in Australia,” Kevin wrote on X. If this proves accurate, it would mean UFC 324 and UFC 325 will take place in the same month.

This aligns with the UFC’s new deal with Paramount, which includes airing 13 marquee numbered events each year. Although UFC 325 was previously rumored to be booked on February 1st, it looks like the rest of the year will have just one numbered event every month.

Hernandez enters these discussions riding an eight-fight winning streak, most recently submitting Roman Dolidze in the fourth round in August. He remains one of the division’s most dangerous rising contenders due to his boundless cardio, suffocating wrestling pressure, and vicious submission arsenal that becomes even deadlier as opponents fade. Moving on to the rest of the card for UFC 325, additional reports suggest the UFC 325 main event—still unconfirmed—could feature Alexander Volkanovski. However, his opponent is a subject of debate.

One source claims a rematch with Diego Lopes is being targeted following their April clash, while another indicates undefeated Movsar Evloev may be the frontrunner. Despite what the card may look like in January or February, Sean Strickland has already been linked with the new boogeyman of the division.

Strickland named the toughest test for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev’s dominance against Du Plessis put him one win away from hitting 10-0 in the UFC. But former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold believes one man poses the biggest threat to his unbeaten run—Sean Strickland. Despite Strickland dropping two of his last three fights, Rockhold feels his style matches up uniquely well against the undefeated champion.

“Strickland should win a fight, but he’s probably the toughest test for [Chimaev],” Rockhold said on the Jaxxon Podcast. While Rockhold admitted, “I’m not a fan [of Strickland], but he’s annoyingly hard to hold down,” he also explained why that matters against a grappler like Chimaev. After rolling with Strickland a few times, Rockhold made an observation that shaped his belief.

“He’s not that good on the ground, but he can get up. And that’s the biggest thing with Khamzat.” He added, “If he can’t keep a guy down, it could be tough.” Chimaev and Strickland have trained together in the past and do not remember each other fondly, so if they do end up fighting in the future, it could be interesting.

For now, though, the No. 3-ranked middleweight will have to get past the man just under him in the rankings. Do you think this fight would happen? If yes, can Strickland bounce back?