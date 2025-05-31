Sean Strickland Hands Alex Pereira Only Way to Avenge Loss in Magomed Ankalaev Rematch

After successfully defending his title three times last year, Alex Pereira finally met his match in Magomed Ankalaev. Despite fighting during the holy month of Ramadan, Ankalaev dismantled Pereira in a performance that stunned not only ‘Poatan’ but the entire MMA world. In the aftermath, Pereira revealed he was battling a Norovirus infection and a broken hand during the bout, insisting he wasn’t at 100% and demanded a rematch—something both Ankalaev and Dana White have already approved. Amid the turmoil, former rival Sean Strickland chimed in, offering Pereira one blunt piece of advice: the only way to beat Ankalaev.

While speaking with Red-Corner MMA, Sean Strickland acknowledged that although Ankalaev is a good fighter, Pereira has a strong chance of winning the fight, especially due to his experience. However, in order for him to defeat the Dagestani, Strickland gave the following advice: “I think Alex Pereira has a good chance of winning the rematch. He needs to take a step back, clear his head, and stop travelling the f**king world. If he does that, he’s got a good shot.”

Alex Pereira was recently in Germany for a meet-and-greet. However, the event was canceled as an overwhelming number of fans showed up—far beyond the expected capacity. Now, the big question is: when is the rematch? Magomed Ankalaev is ready to face ‘Poatan,’ but the former light heavyweight champion has yet to give a definitive answer regarding the rematch. The situation is so unclear that even Chael Sonnen is baffled. “Does Alex Pereira want the world title? Does he want the rematch? Does he want Big Ank?” Sonnen questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His silence has been working against him, as the MMA community now believes that the former two-division champion might be ducking Ankalaev. Things escalated quickly when Ankalaev took to his X handle, stating, “All the guys turned me down—and it’s International Fight Week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verdict MMA App (@verdictmma) Expand Post

98

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sooner or later, the UFC will have to announce the rematch, as the patience of the MMA community is wearing thin by the day. In addition to Strickland, Alex Pereira’s nemesis, Israel Adesanya, also believes he could defeat Ankalaev.

Israel Adesanya believes Alex Pereira has what it takes to defeat Magomed Ankalaev

There was a time when Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya couldn’t stand each other’s existence, but now, as their careers approach their final stages, they have mended their differences and embarked on a path of companionship and mutual support. During a recent conversation on his YouTube handle, on being asked about the rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira, Adesanya said, “I’m so proud of the guy, what he’s done.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further added, “It’s like I created a monster. He showed why he is who he is across two weight classes. I can’t wait to see the next fight with him and Ankalaev again. I think it’ll be another hard one, but I think he can get it done, because it wasn’t a complete washout for that fight. He’s exponentially getting better, as well.”

Having fought Alex Pereira on multiple occasions, Israel Adesanya understands the power, precision, and technique the Brazilian possesses. After two kickboxing bouts and two MMA encounters, both men have developed mutual respect. Regardless, what are your thoughts on Sean Strickland’s words? Share your opinions in the comments below.