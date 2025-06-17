Sean Strickland Offers to Train Hollywood Icon After Failing to Out-Wrestle Influencer for $1K, Draws Several UFC Stars’ Attention

Mario Lopez is known for his charisma and hosting chops, but now he has proven that he also has plenty of grit. In an Instagram video, the 50-year-old actor competed in a wrestling match against Georgio Poullas, a wrestler and influencer who placed a $1,000 wager for anyone who could take him down. So, was Lopez able to pull it off?

Well, despite a strong effort, the Hollywood icon was unable to complete the takedown. But that didn’t matter; he acquired something even more valuable: the respect of the MMA world. The clip uploaded on Instagram shows the ‘Saved by the Bell’ star giving it his all—quick feet, good balance, and unwavering determination.

Poullas, who gained his social media following by pushing others with his “take me down for $1K” challenge, had to battle to keep upright. And, while the outcome was inevitable, the reaction was anything but dismissive. In fact, UFC veterans and stars poured in their appreciation. Mario Lopez didn’t just impress them, but they noticed traces of a fighter in his DNA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Strickland did not miss a beat, as the UFC fighter offered to train the Hollywood star personally. Taking to the comments, he wrote, “@mariolopez, we’ve gotta get you to come train with us in Vegas!” Joining him in the comments, Jorge Masvidal praised the video, as he wrote, “Good s—!”

AD

But that’s not all, as Henry Cejudo also stole some attention in the comments, as he wrote, “AC Slater is back!” —a reference to Lopez’s high school wrestling character in Saved by the Bell. BKFC’s Mike Perry also joined in: “Yo, I did not know you had the moves like that! Solid attempt, @mariolopez.” And Urijah Faber simply added, “Mario still got it! Ca Wrestling 🔥”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIO POULLAS (@georgiopoullas) Expand Post

Well, it would be interesting to see if Mario Lopez ends up accepting Sean Strickland’s offer. After all, he has some free time on his hands, as he recently finished filming A Christmas Spark, his upcoming faith-filled film honoring the real-life firefighters in L.A. who battled devastating fires, and it will premiere in October this year.

But fight fans who are aware of who and what Sean Strickland can be like would surely hope that Mario Lopez does not take the offer. Why? Well, that’s because they would want the 50-year-old actor to be the pretty man that he is. As ‘Tarzan’ definitely has the reputation of going a bit overboard.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Strickland’s training may not end well for Mario Lopez

If Mario Lopez accepts Sean Strickland’s invitation to train in Vegas, he should watch some of Strickland’s “sparring” videos first. Because the former UFC middleweight champion is not known for showing leniency. Simply ask any influencer who has dared to share a ring with him. Strickland doesn’t take it easy. In fact, he appears to double down on brutality when fighting opponents with minimal combat experience—exactly the type of guy Mario is… for now.

Over the past year, Strickland has delivered more than just wake-up calls to internet personalities. From demolishing controversial streamer Sneako to chasing down YouTuber Nick Nayersina in a lopsided sparring bout, he’s made it a point to assert control. These weren’t friendly gym rounds; they were straight-up beatings. In one footage, Nayersina attempted to flee, only for Strickland to corner and pound him.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 224- Zaleski dos Santos vs Strickland, May 12, 2018 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Sean Strickland before a fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos during UFC 224 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports, 12.05.2018 07:01:01, 10832675, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasonxSilvax 10832675

The tendency is clear: if you are not trained, you will get smoked. And all of this happened after his defeat against Dricus Du Plessis, which only made him hungrier and more chaotic. And that’s where the risk is. Lopez is no pushover; he has athletic abilities and a clear passion for wrestling. But under Strickland’s guidance, those instincts may grow into something more vicious.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Give a decent guy the wrong mentor, and he can become the wrong type of fighter. Sure, it’s all fun and games until you start clocking influencers who still think you’re that guy from Saved by the Bell. So, if Mario Lopez does end up at the Vegas gym, fans should keep one eye on his training and the other on who he fights next.