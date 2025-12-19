Sean Strickland Passes on UFC White House Opportunity in Yet Another Bold Confession

The UFC White House event has quickly become a coveted stage for some of the sport’s biggest names, including Conor McGregor, for a proposed 2026 card. However, Sean Strickland appears eager to steer clear of it. The former middleweight champion has returned to full training, preparing for his comeback against Anthony Hernandez next year as he looks to reclaim a spot in title contention.

What separates the UFC White House card from a standard pay-per-view isn’t the matchup quality, but the symbolism. The proposed event is expected to be highly restricted, security-heavy, and invitation-only, creating an atmosphere closer to a political gala than a traditional fight night. For fighters like Strickland, that contrast matters as much as the paycheck.

Interestingly, last month, when Brandon Royval dismissed the idea of the UFC White House event, likening it to “The Hunger Games,” Strickland supported the flyweight contender’s perspective. In doing so, Sean Strickland also signaled his own stance on the event, drawing attention across the American MMA community. Recently, he opened up about why he is choosing to stay out of the UFC White House card.

Sean Strickland opens up with an unfiltered take on the UFC White House decision

Despite remaining one of the most recognizable American fighters in the UFC, Sean Strickland has firmly stood by his decision to skip the UFC White House event. Recently, in a conversation with streamer Adin Ross, he explained the main reason for staying away after Ross expressed his desire to see him at the event.

That’d be dope, dude. You know, I do like whatever that [other fighter] [Brandon Royval] said about some guy who fought, and he said that he doesn’t really want to fight in front of billionaires. And I do understand that… And I was like, that makes sense, bro,” Strickland said.

“So, I think I’d want to do the White House [event]… if there was some kind of inclusion for fans, it’d be more. But, like, you know, just to go hang out with the Epstein list, I’m good, dog. I’m good, dude,” Strickland added, taking a dig.

For Strickland, the issue isn’t politics or exclusivity alone. His popularity has been built on raw crowd energy, hostile arenas, and direct fan engagement. Fighting in a closed, high-profile environment removes the very edge that has defined his most successful performances.

At 34, Sean Strickland faces a pivotal moment in his career. He has lost two of his last three fights to Dricus Du Plessis, with the first defeat costing him the championship and the second putting his next title opportunity in doubt.

At this stage, Strickland can’t afford to chase novelty. Another loss outside title contention could push him into gatekeeper territory, while a clean win streak keeps him in the championship conversation. Every decision now is filtered through that reality.

After that, the commission suspended ‘Tarzan’ for six months following a brawl at an MMA promotion. Now, as he prepares for his comeback, he is carefully planning his next moves.

Sean Strickland is set to return in February 2026 against Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston. He was also offered a spot on the numbered event UFC 325, scheduled for February 1 in Australia (January 31 in the US), but he ultimately declined.

Sean Strickland explains decision to skip Australia fight card

Turning down the Australia card reinforced a pattern rather than an exception. Whether it’s venue logistics, financial structure, or recovery priorities, Strickland has shown he’s willing to say no, even when the UFC is offering global exposure.

Sean Strickland is focused on reclaiming a championship in 2026 after a turbulent 2025. He initially aimed to regain the title against Dricus Du Plessis, but that opportunity slipped away, and his involvement in a melee at a Tuff N’ Uff event only set him back further. Now, with the commission set to lift his suspension this month, ‘Tarzan’ has confirmed his return to the Octagon on February 21.

Dana White and matchmakers offered him a spot on the UFC 325 undercard in Australia, headlined by Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2. However, Strickland turned down the fight because Australia imposes higher taxes on non-Australian fighters. In a social media post, he explained:

“I did say no to the Australia card. Australia, I f*** love you guys, man. You guys are all white trash, you are all like-minded, but I don’t have medical insurance. So you want me to get my first fight back in Australia and give half my check to you f** to buy your medical insurance? I ain’t f*** doing it,” wrote Sean Strickland.

