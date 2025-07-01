Sean Strickland Pays Tribute as 16 Y.O. Motocross Star Passes Away in Mid-Race Accident

People may talk about combat sports being a dangerous sport, especially MMA, as UFC used to be vilified back in the day. However, other sporting disciplines also carry a lot of risks. One of those is motorsport, and, unfortunately, tragedy struck in that sport recently. 16-year-old motocross star Aidan Zingg recently passed away during a race, prompting UFC middleweight star Sean Strickland to share a message on social media.

Aidan Zingg was a really good racer. He won the AMA Amateur National Championship in the Supermini 2 class last year, which made him stand out as a top amateur racer. Because of this, the 16-year-old signed with Kawasaki’s famous Team Green and got a lot of sponsorships. But in his last race in the 250 B-class, he lost control and crashed, which was a disaster.

After the crash, three other motorcyclists hit the 16-year-old as he was lying on the ground unconscious. Aidan Zingg laid them out for two laps before the race was called off. He died at the site because of the crash and the motorcycles of the other riders hitting him. Sean Strickland, who was in a bad car accident, paid tribute to the late teenager at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former middleweight champion is a fanatic about motorcycles himself. As such, he understands the risks that lie with riding motorcycles, let alone racing with them. Sean Strickland extended his condolences to Aidan Zing and his family before making people realize how dangerous motorsport really is. “RIP savage. Such a brutal sport,” the former middleweight champion wrote on his Instagram stories.

AD

via Imago December 16, 2022, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 16: Sean Strickland steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Vegas 66 – Cannonier vs Strickland – Weigh-ins on December 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20221216_zsa_p175_054 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

It’s not surprising that Sean Strickland paid respect to Aidan Zingg. As we said before, the former UFC champion almost died in a motorbike accident. Strickland even talked about the disaster before he came back in 2020. Let’s check out that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Strickland opened up about his accident

Sean Strickland loves to on a two-wheeler, but in 2018, an accident happened. He was supposedly lying there on the road after colliding with a van. When he opened his eyes, he saw a cop and a doctor who told him he needed immediate surgery on his leg. “I left some of my kneecap on the road,” Strickland said ahead of his UFC Vegas 12 fight. He mentioned leaving a sparring session and was on his way home when the accident happened, which rendered him unconscious for several hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I had a doctor coming up to me saying ‘you’re going to surgery’ and at that moment I started crying a little bit,” Sean Strickland further stated. Claiming that he was worried about not being able to fight again, the former middleweight champion added, “I don’t know if it’s just the lifelong battle with depression that fighters have, but I just remember waking up like, ‘f–k, I hope I can fight again.'”

Fortunately for Sean Strickland, he was not only able to fight again, but also won the 185lbs title as well. However, Aidan Zingg wasn’t that lucky. It’s certainly a tragedy that he passed away in his teenage years, but a lot of people have kept him in their memories, just like the former champion. Nevertheless, let us know your thoughts about this tragic accident in the comments down below.