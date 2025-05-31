Sean Strickland Pulls Out a Gun During Adin Ross’ Stream as Chinese Fan Warns of a Fight

Sean Strickland and calm rarely exist in the same room, especially when a camera is rolling. So, when the former UFC middleweight champion appeared on Adin Ross’ wild livestream, no one expected a TED Talk. After all, UFC fans have grown to expect the unexpected from Sean Strickland. Tarzan’s brand is built on being unapologetically unpredictable. However, the 34-year-old may have outdone himself this time, putting a fan’s and others’ lives in danger.

It all started when a fan appeared on the livestream and began to mess around. With his usual no-filter attitude, Strickland asked, “Where you from, my dawg?” When the fan replied, “Chinese,” Strickland grinned and continued, “Listen here, Chinaman…” You could feel the tension shift immediately, especially given Strickland’s controversial history with nasty words about China and Chinese people.

But what came next is definitely something that will make even worse headlines for him. When the fan made a false threat, saying, “I would f— you up today.” Strickland, never one to back down from a challenge—real or imagined—smirked, reached beneath his shirt, and drew out a pistol holstered around his waist. “We’re in a stand your ground state, son,” Strickland said.

However, it surely could’ve gone horribly wrong had it misfired. But you can expect Tarzan to know how to handle firearms safely. After all, he is somewhat of an expert when it comes to those.

Strickland has always been open about his passion for firearms. He’s posted films from shooting ranges, advocated gun rights on social media, and even made headlines for arresting a trespasser at gunpoint outside his home in 2022.

So, for those who’d been following him closely, pulling a gun on live didn’t seem out of character—just another day in Sean Strickland’s erratic life. This incident is certain to provoke further debate. However, it is worth noting that the same Strickland who pulled out a gun in jest acted calmly when a man pulled out a gun on him in a pure case of road rage.

Sean Strickland faces the barrel of a gun during an on-road confrontation

If you thought grabbing a pistol during a live stream was Strickland at his peak, think again. Months before the Adin Ross incident, Tarzan encountered a much more heated—and very real—situation on the streets. It all started with a standard case of road rage, but when the other vehicle sought to escalate the situation by flashing a pistol, Strickland remained calm. He had his phone out, his words were cutting, and his mind was ready to battle.

“You call me a p—-, but you don’t fight,” Strickland said in the video, gazing at the man from his own car. And just like that, the other guy pulled out his gun. Any ordinary person may have backed off. But Strickland? He never will. He said, “So, you got a gun? Is that all we got? I will match that right now. Show me. I’ll match it. I’ll fight you for it.”

But, as wild as things were, the unexpected surprise occurred when Sean Strickland attempted to de-escalate the situation. “Come on, bro! Why we gotta do that?” he asked near the end of the video, clearly attempting to cool things down after they had nearly boiled over.

It’s the bit that people overlook when discussing his wildness—the guy rides the razor’s edge between chaos and control, and he occasionally, just barely, pulls it back before it spills over. But what do you think? Did he cross a line on the livestream? Let us know in the comments.