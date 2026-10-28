Sean Strickland Reportedly Set to Defend Title in 2027 in Florida Amidst Pay Disputes With UFC

Sean Strickland has been entangled in a contentious financial dispute with the UFC, and it seemed his title defense would likely not happen soon. But amid the height of ‘Tarzan’s’ feud with the company over his compensation, some good news has followed. Reportedly, the middleweight champion is slated to defend his belt in 2027, with the promotion eyeing a return to Florida.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent episode of the Bohn Fire Podcast, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn joined veteran journalist Luke Thomas, where they both discussed that Strickland’s next defense against Nassourdine Imavov is almost done in Florida next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be Imavov next,” Bohn said. “I’ve heard it’s maybe even signed or close to signed for February for somewhere in Florida, so I think this fight is happening.”

Bohn’s claim was met with an immediate nod from Thomas, who also confirmed he had “heard similar” things about the middleweight champion returning next year. Still, Bohn’s words suggest that the fight is reportedly very close to being set, with negotiations finally in motion, but the promotion has yet to make the event official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC has announced three events so far for 2027, with Quillan Salkilld vs. Benoit Saint-Denis headlining a Fight Night in Sydney on February 6 (February 7 in Australia), but nothing has been scheduled for Miami in the same month.

It is possible the event could take place later in February. However, the promotion generally travels to Florida in April. For example, UFC 327 this year and UFC 314 last year both took place in Kaseya Center, Miami, in the month of April.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, the update has come from two of the most trusted voices in MMA media, and that adds credibility to the prospect of Strickland putting his belt on the line against Imavov in 2027.

Imago February 21, 2026, Houston, Tx, USA: HOUSTON, TEXAS Ã FEBRUARY 21: Sean Strickland celebrates his win against Anthony Hernandez during a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez at Toyota Center on February 21 in Houston, Texas. UFC Fight Night: Strickland Vs. Hernandez PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAr187 20260221_zsp_r187_021 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Earlier this month, Strickland expressed his disdain towards the UFC by posting a horde of rants on X. He claimed the UFC won’t pay him a “fraction” of what they paid Conor McGregor to fight Max Holloway at UFC 329, which was reportedly $30 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the middleweight champion did not disclose any figures, some social media posts suggested $400k to show and $400k to win, bringing his overall payout to $800k.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also reported that the UFC had targeted a Strickland vs. Imavov headliner at UFC 335 in December, but the negotiations ended up derailing the matchup, allowing Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes to take its place.

Strickland subsequently uploaded a video on Instagram where he claimed he would vacate the belt, speed-run his current UFC contract by fighting at light heavyweight, and eventually pursue Jake Paul for a lucrative boxing match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, the Nevada-based fighter also slammed the UFC for not paying its legends sufficiently toward retirement, leaving them with no choice but to keep taking fights and absorb more brain damage.

Amid the turmoil, reporters asked Dana White at the Contenders Series Week 10 post-fight presser about Strickland’s dispute with the promotion and the accuracy of the rumored figures. In response, the UFC boss revealed that ‘Tarzan’ signed a brand-new contract in May, just before the Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 328, and dismissed Strickland’s claimed numbers as “false.”

White’s words suggested that Strickland’s demand involved more money than what the initial reports claimed. In fact, the UFC reportedly paid Strickland a million dollars to challenge Chimaev for the title, which only confirmed that his pay for the fight involved a higher amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Strickland’s dispute with the UFC has seemingly taken a backseat. But while ‘Tarzan’ was embroiled in a pay standoff with the promotion, his heated confrontation with Imavov added fuel to the grudge match.

Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov got into a scuffle at UFC PI

Strickland’s dispute with the UFC had a trickle-down effect on Nassourdine Imavov, who offered the champion $500K to fight him. Imavov’s growing frustrations led him to chase Strickland to his gym at Xtreme Couture, and he posted the video to social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the French-Russian’s mission was in jeopardy because the champion was nowhere to be found. In a second clip, Imavov traveled to the UFC Performance Institute, where he finally met his nemesis.

A chaotic situation unfolded, with both middleweight fighters, their teammates, and the security guards surrounding them. ‘The Sniper,’ however, was quick to confront Strickland with the question he had evaded answering for a while.

“You not sign the contract? What is the problem? Money?” Imavov stated. “I have money… I give (you). Strickland!”

“What is the problem?” Imavov asked once again. “You not sign the contract?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Strickland seemed uninterested in indulging in a verbal back-and-forth, saying little more than a confused, “Say what?”

Right after, the clip showed the middleweight champion leaving the PI with his entourage and perhaps some security members.

Imavov was not in the mood to let Strickland go without getting an answer, so he chased ‘Tarzan’ outside the PI. Once again, the French-Russian trashed the middleweight champion.

“The problem is he talks s–t every time, social media,” Imavov told a person who appeared to be part of UFC PI security. “I’m here now… he’s going. He is a p—y, bro!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where are you going?” Imavov shouted. “I’m here! Where are you going? What you gonna do now?”

Someone from Strickland’s team tried to calm the situation down. However, the clip showed Imavov charging at ‘Tarzan’s’ team before it was abruptly cut. Later, Strickland addressed the confrontation on social media and called it “cringe” and “fake.”

“Cringe… his training partner knows our schedule because he’s trained with us. But instead chose to go to the PI with the nicest underpaid staff and full security to get content,” Strickland wrote on X. “It was all fake content. If anything, it’s just mildly uncomfortable. 4 guys with iPhones and security lol I just felt awkward.”

With such a development behind this matchup, Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov has finally received a green light to take place next year. Now it remains to be seen whether the UFC’s confirmation arrives or the bout fizzles out once again.