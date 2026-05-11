Sean Strickland Reveals Wife Lived Like a “Prisoner” During Six-Month UFC Camp

For most of his career, Sean Strickland built his entire identity around fighting. The chaos, the pressure, the never-ending training camps—it all felt normal to him. However, after six months of intense training for fights against Anthony Hernandez and, subsequently, Khamzat Chimaev, the newly minted UFC champion confessed that someone else may have sacrificed just as much as he did.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And it’s none other than his wife. Following his unexpected victory over ‘Borz’ at UFC 328, Strickland confessed how exhausting the last half-year had been for both of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s been kind of a prisoner for the last six months,” he told UFC con Paramount. “So she deserves a break, I deserve a break, so I’ll take a little breather. Maybe we’ll bring her down to the White House card.

In another backstage interview, Sean Strickland described how life at camp fully absorbed them. According to him, Kimberly, whom he married last year after a long-term relationship, became the constant support system that held things together while he disappeared into preparation mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My girl deserves a vacation,” he said. “Like, six months at camp. Like, we don’t go out and have fun; we don’t go to dinner; we don’t travel. She’s kind of been my rock, where, like, when I come back, she’s making my dinner, she does my laundry, and she does everything for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I’m gonna give her a little breather, take her on a vacation, and then get back to it. Anywhere she wants to go.”

For possibly the first time publicly, ‘Tarzan’ admitted how much his wife’s support impacted him mentally. He claimed that for years, he believed that fighting was all he was. However, with her, something changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I give the credit for my best success to her because she made me realize that I’m not just a UFC title holder for like my entire life,” he said. “I always felt like all I was was that blue check mark in my logo.

“And now it’s like, it kind of, when you have something to come back to, things that don’t matter, they matter far less than things that do matter matter way more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a surprisingly reflective side of a fighter usually associated with aggression and controversy, especially after surviving one of his toughest fights of his career against Khazmat Chimaev in Newark.

The fight and her presence in the arena to support her husband only added to the emotional weight of the situation. ‘Borz’ started the night as a big favorite and instantly imposed his wrestling, getting a takedown within seconds of the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the pressure, Sean Strickland survived the pressure, fought through a broken nose, and slowly dragged the fight into deeper waters. After five rounds, two judges scored the contest 48-47 in his favor, capping off one of his most impressive victories.

Now, instead of immediately calling for another fight afterward, ‘Tarzan’ made it clear what came next: a vacation with the woman he believes deserves equal credit for the title as he does.

And if all this public confession on love and respect isn’t enough for one to realize just how much Sean Strickland adores his wife, he even went off on Josh Hokit recently for dragging personal life into the fight game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Strickland disapproves of Josh Hokit’s wife-related White House trash talk

For someone with Sean Strickland’s reputation, it was a surprisingly firm line to draw. The newly crowned UFC middleweight champion has spent years building a reputation on offensive humor, raw honesty, and hostile trash talk. However, after witnessing Josh Hokit descend into chaos during the UFC White House press conference, even ‘Tarzan’ believed things crossed a boundary.

Josh Hokit’s appearance at the press conference quickly turned into a disaster. What began as the usual loud promotion quickly escalated into personal attacks on several fighters on stage, including comments about Michael Chandler’s wife and Ilia Topuria’s ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation became so heated that ‘El Matador’ almost began a brawl before security intervened and removed Hokit from the stage entirely. And, while several fighters criticized the heavyweight contender afterwards, Sean Strickland’s reaction stood out because of who it came from.

“This is wild coming from me, but Josh goes way too far,” he wrote on X. “Chandlers wife, Ilia Topuria ex…I know it’s the WWE thing, but it’s too much.”

The comment, made just hours before his title-winning performance against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328, revealed a different side of Strickland. The same fighter who spent the week publicly praising his own wife and credited her with changing his life clearly considered personal relationships as something that should be kept separate from fight promotion performance.