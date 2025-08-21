Sean Strickland’s Crushing NSAC Punishment Sparks Major Setback for Israel Adesanya’s UFC Return

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is going through a difficult stretch in his career. After losing his title fight to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 in February and undergoing surgery for injuries, it wasn’t the defeat that grabbed headlines. Strickland, known for his outspoken and unfiltered personality, has never hesitated to take shots at anyone, starting from Donald Trump to his rival Khamzat Chimaev.

In recent months, however, Sean Strickland found himself in a different kind of controversy at the Tuff-N-Uff 145 event in Las Vegas. After Luis Hernandez submitted Strickland’s teammate, Miles Hunsinger, he directed verbal taunts and gestures toward the former champion, which escalated tensions. Footage from the event showed Strickland striking Hernandez, prompting the Nevada State Athletic Commission to suspend him indefinitely. With the disciplinary hearing pending at the time, the verdict has now been delivered.

As Strickland is licensed by the NSAC both as a fighter and a cornerman, the commission’s actions set a clear precedent—the penalty reflects their commitment to maintaining professional standards even when the licensee is no longer an active UFC competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Strickland’s 2025 return in doubt

Just a few hours ago, veteran journalist Nolan King took to X and shared a picture of Sean Strickland while announcing a piece of news that has dealt a major setback to Israel Adesanya’s UFC return. According to King’s report, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has been handed a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his involvement in a physical altercation with another fighter at an MMA event back in June. On Aug. 21, 2025, the NSAC formally voted to suspend Strickland for six months (retroactive to June 29) and fine him $5,000 plus legal fees, with the option to reduce the term to 4.5 months upon successful completion of an anger-management course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The suspension has been applied retroactively to June 29, the date of the altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event in Las Vegas, and is set to expire on December 29. However, there seems to be a potential shortcut for Strickland to return earlier than expected. How, you ask? The commission has allowed him the option to reduce his suspension to 4.5 months if he successfully completes an anger management course.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The altercation unfolded after a fighter coached by Strickland, Miles Hunsinger, suffered a submission loss to Luis Hernandez. Following the bout, Hernandez directed taunts toward Hunsinger’s corner, which quickly drew heated reactions from Strickland and fellow UFC fighter Chris Curtis. In the chaos that followed, Strickland was captured on video throwing two punches at Hernandez. As a result, the NSAC also fined Curtis $2,500 for his part in the incident.

This development now has wider implications, particularly for Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion had recently declared, “I am ready to go,” with early plans pointing toward a comeback fight against Strickland inside the octagon. With Strickland sidelined, however, Adesanya’s long-awaited return has been thrown into uncertainty. But, will Izzy keep waiting for Sean Strickland? Complicating matters further, Khamzat Chimaev’s title win at UFC 319 reshuffled the middleweight queue, which could change UFC’s matchmaking priorities even if Strickland becomes eligible by late year.

With Sean Strickland sidelined, who will Israel Adesanya fight next?

Israel Adesanya, who now finds himself on the fringe of the top five (ranked No. 5 by ESPN in early August 2025), is eager to make his return. According to the latest update from Sean Strickland’s camp, his comeback is expected before the end of the year. “We’re hoping to get one more this year and then get him active again next year,” confirmed Jason House. In the meantime, Adesanya has begun to reconsider his options.

Speaking recently with SunSport, Adesanya admitted he would be open not only to a rematch with Strickland but also to a fight with Paulo Costa, giving the Brazilian a chance at “redemption” after their first meeting ended in dominant fashion for Izzy. With no official opponent confirmed, the former champion remains at a crossroads in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During an appearance on Submission Radio with Mike Heck and senior journalist Aaron Bronsteter, the question of what’s next for Adesanya came up. Host Denis Shkuratov asked, “what are we doing with Izzy next? He’s towards the tail end of his career, and I have a feeling that we’re one bad loss away from him probably hanging up the gloves. Like, how can we have some fun with him before he goes?” And Heck suggested Paulo Costa as a suitable matchup, while Bronsteter floated the idea of “maybe Izzy Whittaker 3.”