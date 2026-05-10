Sean Strickland’s Wife Grabs Spotlight as Fans Give Grim UFC 328 Predictions

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has officially arrived at the Prudential Center ahead of his highly anticipated title clash against reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev in Newark. The 35-year-old immediately caught fans’ attention on social media, not just for his appearance, but also because he was accompanied by his wife, Kimberly.

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“Sean Strickland just arrived at the arena alongside his wife for #UFC328,” Championship Rounds announced on X.

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Championship Rounds also shared a clip of their arrival, showing Sean Strickland and his wife stepping out of a black van before making their way into the arena. Kimberly turned heads in a stunning green dress, while Strickland kept things characteristically simple in his trademark white T-shirt and blue jeans ahead of the night’s action.

Strickland reportedly married Kimberly in October last year following a long-term relationship. He confirmed the news a few days later by posting photos and videos from the wedding ceremony and celebrations. Kimberly, often referred to as ‘KJ,’ largely stays out of the spotlight, though she is regularly seen supporting Strickland at many of his fights.

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Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev, of course, have lit up fight week with over-the-top trash talk, which nearly spilled over into a brawl during their face-off on Thursday. It took several security personnel to separate the duo after Chimaev kicked Strickland on the shin. And since then, the bad blood between the duo has only escalated.

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So, after Strickland’s arrival with his wife, fans shared a grim prediction for the fight ahead.

Sean Strickland is predicted to lose to Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev has been extremely dominant in the UFC, with his perfect record still intact. Naturally, people weren’t willing to bet against Chimaev. “When you arrive with your wife to witness your defeat,” one fan branded the video. Odds for the fight show Khamzat Chimaev as the heavy favorite to win at -500. Meanwhile, Strickland is a +370 underdog.

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Meanwhile, this user sarcastically poked fun at ‘Tarzan.’ “Is that Strickland’s mom?” the user asked. While ‘KJ’ is mostly out of the limelight, it has been no secret that Strickland is married to her.

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Another user suggested Strickland shouldn’t have brought his wife to watch the fight. “Bro brought his wife to the arena so she can watch him get submitted in round 1,” the user posted. Despite being viewed as the underdog, many believe Sean Strickland has a real chance of defeating the Chechen-born champion Khamzat Chimaev, including respected MMA analyst Din Thomas.

Someone else wanted to speak to ‘KJ.’ The user wrote: “I’d like to hear her side of the story when it comes to Sean.” Strickland has become a polarizing figure in the community due to his brash personality, often insulting women, men, and everybody he crosses paths with.

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Amid all this, one user was hoping for Strickland’s utter downfall. “ Hope ya get choked unconscious tonight ya damn scumbag,” the user commented. Only time will tell whether that happens or not.

Clearly, people aren’t big fans of Sean Strickland. And in the upcoming fight, he doesn’t have a lot of people believing he can win. But he has beaten the odds before. The question is: can he do it once again?