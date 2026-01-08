Sean Strickland Says UFC “Pimps” Pressured Him Into Dricus Du Plessis Rematch Despite Serious Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Sean Strickland's UFC 312 fight was forced by the promotion

Sean Strickland is now claiming the UFC pressured him into his Dricus du Plessis rematch while injured, echoing a similar story once told by Aljamain Sterling. UFC CBO and executive VP Hunter Campbell coaxed ‘Aljo’ into a quick turnaround for UFC 292 against Sean O’Malley. ‘Funkmaster’, who had just fought in May, dropped the title in a KO loss to ‘Suga’, just three months later in August. Now, Sean Strickland has claimed he received similar treatment ahead of his UFC 312 title bout!

Strickland entered his rematch with Dricus du Plessis carrying far more than just bad blood. Their first fight was too close, and many argued against DDP’s split decision win. But at UFC 312, the winner could not have been clearer. However, what fans didn’t see in Strickland at the time was a fighter boxed in by circumstance, pressure, and an injury that quietly determined everything that came after.

Sean Strickland claims the UFC forced the Dricus du Plessis rematch

Speaking with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Sean Strickland claimed that the rematch occurred while his body was already compromised. According to ‘Tarzan,’ before the fight against Dricus Du Plessis, he sustained a major shoulder injury while riding with motocross star Axell Hodges.

The injury was severe enough that he moved to Colombia for stem cell treatment, hoping to buy time before returning to competition. However, that time was never granted. According to the former champion, the call for the rematch came while his shoulder was still not fully recovered, and what happened next was not truly a negotiation.

‘Tarzan’ revealed, “You know, the thing with the UFC, dawg, you don’t say no; they’re our pimps. Like, you know, you don’t say no to the masters. I was kinda like backed up into a corner taking that fight.” So, Sean Strickland just accepted the fight despite knowing his body wasn’t prepared. The result clearly showed that night.

The persistent pressure and sharpness that defined his first fight with ‘Stillknocks’ were gone, replaced with a version of ‘Tarzan’ who lost each round and ended the fight with a bloodied face and a broken nose. But now, with time away from the cage, the tone has changed.

Sean Strickland claimed the forced layoff following a six-month suspension he recently served for a post-fight altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event back in June has allowed his shoulder to heal properly.

‘Tarzan’ confessed, “Taking this time off to let my body heal is amazing. Like, this shoulder feels f—– great. So, I mean, I do miss fighting, and, you know, I miss performing, but it’s been nice to be a fat, lazy piece of s— for a while.”

The loss is all the more stinging if you remember what happened in the aftermath. His coach, Eric Nicksick, took everyone by surprise when he questioned Sean’s motivation to fight after the bleak UFC 312 performance. Strickland fired back in kind, almost making sure that Nicksick would never be in his corner again. The pair has since reconciled, but it remains to be seen if Nicksick will corner him again.

With Dricus du Plessis later falling to Khamzat Chimaev, and Strickland set to face Anthony Hernandez next, the story has moved on. And while he fought at UFC 312 not in his very best shape, he now has the opportunity to get back into the title conversation in what could prove to be a No. 1 contender fight.

‘Tarzan’ gets yet another chance to get his hands on undisputed UFC gold

That reset matters now because the timing around Sean Strickland has quietly shifted in his favor. The division has moved on from his feud with Dricus du Plessis, and the roadblock that formerly slowed his progress is no longer present. With the belt changing hands and the hierarchy reshuffling, ‘Tarzan’ finds himself in a similar situation: one dominant night away from becoming relevant again.

That opportunity comes at UFC Houston, where Sean Strickland will meet Anthony Hernandez. On paper, it’s a challenging stylistic matchup. In actuality, it is something more significant. ‘Fluffy’s 8-fight win streak will make a Strickland win look all the more impressive. Sean’s beef with Chimaev will make a grudge match inevitable.

With competitors vying for a title shot, Strickland is seen as a high-profile stepping stone. Defeating him has become a shortcut to contention that everyone wants to take. Meanwhile, a win for Sean Strickland complicates everything in the best possible way for the rest of the division.

Whether that fight against current divisional kingpin Khamzat Chimaev materializes in 2026 or not, the logic is simple. ‘Tarzan’ only needs one statement win. And, for the first time in a long time, his body, timing, and division seem to be in sync enough to provide him with that opportunity. So, will he be able to pull this off?