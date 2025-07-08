Sean Strickland Shares Injury Update, Ignores Jon Jones’ 4th of July Warning

The Fourth of July is a celebration of freedom, fireworks, and flag-waving fun. But every year, someone takes things a little too far, and this time, it looks like that someone might’ve been Sean Strickland. Known for his unfiltered takes and wild antics, ‘Tarzan’ embraced America’s birthday with the same chaos he brings to the Octagon and his interviews, but this time, he might have been just a little too close to the action!

On his Instagram story, the former middleweight champion shared a photo that is not for the faint of heart. The image shows a nasty injury between what looks like his thumb and index finger. His caption? A simple, “Don’t play with fireworks”

But here’s the kicker: he had been warned by none other than Jon Jones! The UFC legend had posted his own Independence Day message for his fans on social media. It wasn’t about his next move or his retirement rumors. It was about safety. With his dog Dutch by his side, Jones said, “Hope you guys are safe this year and that no one lost any fingers or anything like that.”

The video was casual, but the message hit home. Unfortunately, it may not have reached Sean Strickland soon enough.

And this isn’t the first time the former UFC middleweight champion has played with fire, literally. Back in January 2024, Strickland rang in the New Year by launching Roman candles at friends in the Las Vegas desert. Joined by Nina Marie-Daniele, the stunt ended with ‘Tarzan’ taking a firework directly to the face as Daniele later shared, “Sean got burnt the most because he decided to play shirts vs. skins, and he was the only one with no shirt on. Doesn’t make sense, but that’s Sean for you.”

Fast forward to this week, and it seems the pattern hasn’t changed. In another clip posted to his Instagram, Strickland was surrounded by a group of kids lighting fireworks and aiming them at each other. The caption read, “I will always lead children into battle…. #4thofjuly is the best holiday… Welcome to freedom… America’s birthday.”

While the extent of his injury remains unclear, Sean Strickland hasn’t indicated he’ll miss time or cancel any future plans, but one former rival believes there might be more going on than meets the eye.

Sean Strickland’s unusual “quiet” demeanor raises red flags, according to Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya knows a thing or two about Sean Strickland. The two shared five intense rounds back in September 2023, when ‘Tarzan’ shocked the world and took the middleweight crown from a heavily favored Adesanya.

Now, nearly two years later, both men find themselves at a crossroads. Strickland has dropped two of his last three. Adesanya? He hasn’t won since losing the belt that night. And according to ‘The Last Stylebender,’ something feels off with his old foe.

Speaking at the recent UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, Adesanya shared, “I think he’s going through something, I haven’t really seen anything, but someone sent me a screenshot, like, ‘Oh, he’s fat now.’ I saw it and I was like, oh sh–.”

Adesanya didn’t stop there. He hinted at something deeper behind Strickland’s silence as he continued, “We all go through sh–. But for him, that’s easy. He should have just said something and start roasting me or whatever. That’s a Sean Strickland thing to do, but he’s been quiet.”

So, whether it’s fireworks in the desert or chaos in the cage, Sean Strickland has never done things the conventional way. But this time, the silence speaks louder than the explosions. With a fresh injury, no fight on the books, and even Israel Adesanya raising questions about his mindset, it feels like something is simmering beneath the surface!