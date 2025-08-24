Sean Strickland Sparks Fresh Israel Adesanya UFC Comeback Buzz With Positive NSAC Punishment Update

Sean Strickland 2.0 is loading…

‘Tarzan’ has never been the easiest figure to pin down. Loud, brash, and unapologetically outspoken, the former middleweight champion has often been as unpredictable outside the cage as he is inside it. Currently on the sidelines since February after dropping his rematch to Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland finds himself 0-2 against the South African rival.

But June brought fresh controversy. While the MMA world celebrated Ilia Topuria’s historic two-division triumph at UFC 317, Sean Strickland was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the Tuff-UFF-N promotion in Las Vegas, where he was cornering teammate Miles Hunsinger, the former UFC champion clashed with Hunsinger’s opponent, Luis Hernandez.

Could the Sean Strickland–Israel Adesanya rematch land before year’s end?

After Hernandez taunted Xtreme Couture with the infamous “crotch chop,” Sean Strickland and his team stormed the cage, igniting a melee. In the chaos, cameras captured ‘Tarzan’ throwing the first punch—a clip that instantly went viral across social media. In response, the Nevada State Athletic Commission moved swiftly, handing Strickland a six-month suspension retroactive to June 29, sidelining him until December 29.

As a result, the sanction also crushed hopes of a quick turnaround clash with Israel Adesanya, a matchup that had been gaining serious momentum. Still, the NSAC left a path open for redemption. By completing an anger management program, Sean Strickland could see his suspension trimmed to four and a half months. The 33-year-old has already begun that process, making an appearance at the Tuff-N-Uff 147 event before giving fans a tongue-in-cheek update on Instagram: “Anger management is working… no fights tonight!”

Whether Sean Strickland can genuinely rein in his temper remains an open question—a flaw highlighted back at UFC 296 in 2023, when a heated exchange with Dricus Du Plessis ended in physical confrontation. Now, with the middleweight spotlight firmly on Khamzat Chimaev—the newly crowned champion and another rival ‘Tarzan’ has traded barbs with—the intrigue lies in how long he can keep his composure when their paths inevitably collide.

Khamzat Chimaev issues challenge to Sean Strickland

Despite once being teammates, Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev are now at odds. Strickland has long held grudges against ‘Borz,’ but the primary source of tension stems from the Chechen star’s close ties to a warlord, a connection that has created a clear rift between the two fighters. The feud escalated further this year. Chimaev established himself as the middleweight division’s new kingpin by dismantling Dricus Du Plessis at Chicago, leaving the South African with little to show.

‘Borz’s combination of relentless wrestling and devastating striking left him in full control throughout the bout. Ahead of the fight, Sean Strickland had thrown his support behind Du Plessis, criticizing Chimaev and revisiting tensions from their training days.

Chimaev, however, didn’t hold back when responding to Sean Strickland’s remarks, taking a pointed jab at the former teammate: “When I was there, he never said anything. When I left Las Vegas, when they stopped my [travel VISA], he started to talk. When I came back, I’m in Los Angeles. Come on. If it’s something personal for you, just come. I’m here. Whenever he wants.”

With Khamzat Chimaev currently on a long break to rest as the reigning champion, the question now turns to Sean Strickland. Ranked #3 in the division, ‘Tarzan’ could be a logical contender for a title shot. Yet any potential matchup with Israel Adesanya would likely shape the trajectory of his championship aspirations, making the path forward anything but straightforward.