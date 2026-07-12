Sean Strickland Speculates Steroids May Have Weakened Conor McGregor Before UFC 329 Loss

It took five years for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC octagon. And in just 69 seconds, Max Holloway comfortably emerged as the victor while ‘The Notorious’ limped his way out with a blown-out knee at UFC 329. “Why did you come back?” was the question Holloway visibly uttered while embracing a disheartened McGregor. A reasonable query, given McGregor’s performance, which suggests his body is giving up on him. While questions were raised around McGregor’s physical readiness for the matchup, Sean Strickland took an unconventional turn to link the defeat to alleged “steroid” usage.

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“I’m not saying this is it ….. but every homie I have that has done steroids for too long, their bodies become so fragile,” wrote Strickland on X. “I’m not saying that’s why but…. it does weaken everything…”

As surprising as Sean Strickland’s take may seem, it may not have been without reason. Over the years, Conor McGregor has found himself in multiple controversies, including allegations of using banned substances. According to a report published by The New York Times, ‘The Notorious’ used anabolic steroids and HGH to accelerate bone and tissue recovery following his UFC 264 leg injury against Dustin Poirier.

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However, the report claimed that McGregor did not stop using the performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) after his leg healed. Instead, he continued, and according to The New York Times report, admitted that he remained on them for the energy they provided. Meanwhile, McGregor’s surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, stated he did not personally prescribe the steroids. Instead, he referred the Irishman to a bone-healing specialist who did.

However, ElAttrache told The New York Times that he wrote a letter supporting the Irishman’s application to the United States Anti-Doping Agency for a therapeutic use exemption. McGregor was denied any exemption, but that didn’t seem to have stopped him.

“If a doctor is prescribing certain medications to help you come back. Otherwise, you’re not going to walk again. There’s like a 20 percent chance that [the] leg doesn’t join together again. It’s called a non-union, where the bone doesn’t heal. That’s what’s at stake here,” said McGregor in a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani. “Whatever, I took myself out of the pool, listened to my doctors, and didn’t ask questions. I don’t need to know, and I don’t want to know. All I want to know is what’s going to get me back on my f****** feet and able to play with my children in a normal capacity again. That was it.”

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Strickland merely suggested that the sudden blowup of McGregor’s knee at UFC 329 may have been due to his consumption of PEDs while recovering from his previous injury. But upon a closer look, the UFC middleweight champion’s suggestion has some credence as long-term use of Performance-Enhancing Drugs (PEDs), specifically anabolic-androgenic steroids and glucocorticoids, weakens bone strength and significantly increases fracture risks.

“Glucocorticoid excess impairs bone microarchitecture and bone strength and can cause multiple vertebral fractures,” according to a study by Prof Lorenz C. Hofbauer, MD, on ScienceDirect. “Fracture risk at other skeletal sites is also enhanced and triggered by an increased risk for falls.”

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However, as per the UFC, McGregor has been “tested 19 times over the past two years, including 12 times in 2026.” The organization insisted that the Irishman has maintained full compliance with its drug program.

As things stand, there is no official, finalized diagnostic confirmation about Conor McGregor’s injury yet. However, UFC CEO Dana White and promotion physicians strongly suspect McGregor suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Amid that, there were also questions raised about whether ‘The Notorious’ entered the bout injured. But the Irishman quickly came out to shut down any such narrative.

Conor McGregor reflects on his UFC 329 defeat while confirming “return”

After a massive pre-fight buildup that broke the UFC gate record, McGregor entered the octagon with his iconic strut. For a moment, many envisioned a vintage, clinical McGregor performance. However, fate had other plans. As the opening bell rang, he launched a flying kick at Max Holloway. But as McGregor landed, his right knee visibly buckled.

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After trying to plant and throw a couple more strikes, it was clear ‘The Notorious’ could not continue, forcing referee Mike Beltran to wave off the fight. And that’s how a five-year wait was derailed in just a minute, and nobody appeared more disappointed with the outcome than McGregor.

“My head gasket is gone,” wrote McGregor on X. “Destroyed. I had no injury/injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.”

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With the statement, McGregor also dispelled speculations around a pre-existing injury, even though many claimed to have noted visible evidence of it. The defeat may have affected the Irishman, but it did not deter his will. To that end, he confirmed what his future would look like.

“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking into the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock at what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow,” wrote McGregor on X. “I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return.”

McGregor’s return from his UFC 264 injury took five years to materialize. Although he is determined to run it back, it will be interesting to see what challenges lie ahead for the 37-year-old former UFC champion.