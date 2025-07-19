Sean Strickland Suspension: Can He Fight Outside Vegas, Nevada in the UFC?

Once hailed as the breeding ground for future MMA stars, from Ronda Rousey to Khalil Rountree Jr, Tuff-N-Uff is back in the headlines, but not for the right reasons. Known for its discipline and raw talent, the promotion has taken an unexpected turn. Recent chaos inside the cage stole the spotlight from the fights, and yes, it all circles back to the ever-controversial Sean Strickland.

Remember Strickland? Our very own ‘Tarzan’ lost his composure inside the cage at Tuff-N-Uff 145 when his teammate was not only defeated but also mocked for being sub-standard. The reprecussions? Well, the athletic commission has taken some action against the former UFC middleweight champion.

What happened between the athletic commission and Sean Strickland?

Let’s refresh your memory. It all happened back on the night of June 29th in Las Vegas at Tuff-N-Uff 145, when undefeated prospect Luis Hernandez emerged victorious against Miles Hunsinger in the second round by scoring a standing guillotine choke. In a rush of adrenaline, Hernandez taunted Hunsinger’s cornermen, including at Strickland and fellow fighter Chris Curtis.

Both of them rushed into the cage to confront Hernandez. While Curtis managed not to cross a line, Strickland threw multiple punches, including one that appeared to hurt Hernandez. Security eventually rushed in to defuse the situation, but the damage was already done. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Hernandez later stated that he hopes the commission doesn’t take any action against Strickland.

Well, the commission appears to have taken action against ‘Tarzan’. The UFC’s former middleweight champion is facing punishment from the Nevada Athletic Commission for his actions on June 29th. Strickland has been hit with a temporary suspension, which is expected to be extended at the next commission hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.

What does it mean? Well, he will remain suspended from fighting under the UFC banner until his suspension is lifted or over. This means that he won’t be able to compete in UFC cards outside of Las Vegas as well. It’s been months since we last heard from Strickland. The outspoken fighter has been on the sidelines since his defeat against Dricus Du Plessis. So, what’s next for him? Let’s find out.

What’s next for Strickland?

Currently sitting at the #2 spot in the middleweight rankings, Sean Strickland holds a comfortable position. However, he does have a target on his ack, and one of those fighters who wants a crack at him is none other than the former boogeyman of the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion is keen on fighting the American once again. While having a conversation on his YouTube handle, ‘The Last Stylebender’ expressed his willingness to fight him in the near future.

“So for me now, I’m like, OK, I told Hunter (Campbell) already, I told coach, that it’s time. I just knew, and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You’ll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I’m gonna get him back,” said Israel Adesanya in his conversation on his YouTube handle.

With Sean Strickland now suspended from fighting until further notice, Israel Adesanya will have to wait for further developments. However, that doesn’t mean the former champion will remain inactive. Adesanya has expressed his intention to return this October, although his opponent has yet to be determined.