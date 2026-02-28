Sean Strickland Thanks Dana White for Not Firing Him After Paramount Cuts Press Conference

Sean Strickland walked into UFC Houston after almost a year away from the cage, needing a win. He walked out with his first stoppage win since 2023, a muted microphone, and a public thank you to his boss for not cutting him loose. The former middleweight champion stopped Anthony Hernandez in the third round and reminded everyone why he’s still ranked No. 3 at 185 pounds. According to UFC Stats, he outlanded Hernandez 92-62 in total strikes and defended the only takedown attempt thrown his way. But the fight wasn’t the only story. The press conference that followed took over the headlines.

After the UFC seemingly cut off his mic mid-rant, a backstage video has now been shared online by Happy Punch on X, which shows Strickland running into Dana White and Hunter Campbell backstage.

“Mr. White, thanks for not firing me, that’s really nice,” he said with a grin. Then he added, “Everytime I do a press conference, I’m like here we go…. Hunter never calls me like ‘Hey Sean’, how’s your day?’, he’s always like ‘Hey Sean, you need to sh—the f— up!’”

“The moment I sh— the f—up, you think those stands are going to be just as full? No. People go coz they love me or people either go coz they want me to die, but either way they are buying tickets.”

That’s his theory to back up his antics. Controversy equals attention, and attention equals revenue. UFC boss Dana White didn’t exactly disagree with the attention part, but he pushed back on how it starts. At the post-fight press conference, White blamed certain questions being thrown at ‘Tarzan’ from the media for lighting the fuse.

“It’s a nightmare. Ask d— sh–, you’re gonna get dumb sh—,” White said, “What’d think of Bad Bunny? What’d you think of the Super Bowl? Get the f— out of here.”

The UFC has historically defended fighters’ freedom to speak, even when it brings backlash. But cutting Sean Strickland’s mic signaled a boundary that may have been established in the new Paramount era for the promotion. The business reality complicates things. Strickland draws reactions. Love him or hate him, fans tune in. That doesn’t mean the UFC endorses what he says. It means they’re navigating the balance between promotion and platform.

White even admitted that working with him can be difficult. But he also praised his performance inside the cage. The UFC didn’t silence him completely. It didn’t sever ties either. It drew a line in the middle and let the win headline the night. And now, ‘Tarzan’s coach is asking for a shot at the middleweight throne currently held by Khamzat Chimaev!

Sean Strickland’s coach aims at Khamzat Chimaev after securing “style points” at UFC Houston

Head coach Eric Nicksick didn’t hesitate when asked whether his fighter should be next for middleweight gold. After watching Strickland stop Anthony Hernandez, who came in riding an eight-fight win streak and was favored by oddsmakers, Nicksick believes the case is clear.

“It’s obviously up to the promotion, but we did our job the way that we were supposed to and we got style points by getting the finish and beating a guy like Fluffy, who’s on a tear, right?” Nicksick shared during an interview with MMA Fighting, “I think that’s the way to go, but again, that’s going to be up to the promotion and what they decide on.”

Nicksick even ranked the performance among Strickland’s best nights, though he still places the Israel Adesanya upset at No. 1. But this one, he argued, carried different weight because of timing and doubt creeping in after a less-than-stellar prior outing against Dricus Du Plessis.

The tension between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev has spilled beyond typical pre-fight trash talk, with both men claiming they’ve had the upper hand over the other in past gym sessions. Eric Nicksick confirmed he’s seen parts of their training rounds, mostly on the grappling side, but refused to fuel the narrative further. He said he doesn’t put much stock into sparring stories and believes what happens in the gym should stay there.

So, Sean Strickland left Houston with two things intact: his ranking and his job. The knockout over Anthony Hernandez reinserted him into the title conversation. But the muted microphone reminded everyone that there are limits, even for someone who has built a brand on pushing them.