Sean Strickland Unites Fans Against UFC Broadcasters for Going Against Dana White

“Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want,” said Dana White back in 2024, making it clear how he views free speech and how Americans follow it. Under White’s leadership, the UFC has long upheld free speech, and ESPN broadcasts whatever fighters say on its platform. But now, a major question arises: with the Paramount deal, does the UFC still follow the same policy?

This is tricky, especially when one of the UFC’s most outspoken fighters, Sean Strickland, faced the media in a post-fight interview. Last night at UFC Houston, a former UFC champion returned to the win column with a third-round knockout over rising phenom Anthony Hernandez.

Yet, more than his performance, Strickland grabbed attention for his controversial statements—from taking a dig at women’s MMA to remarks about Khamzat Chimaev, which, in turn, sparked debates across the internet. Nothing, however, prepared fans for Strickland’s post-fight interview, where he directly called out his opponent, Anthony Hernandez’s coach, Jim West.

“What am I, Jim West? That motherf***er’s looking at me, and I look at Jim West. You see, if you look at the fight, I like veer off. I’m looking at Jim West… I f**king hate that guy,” said Sean Strickland at the UFC Houston post-fight press conference.

While Strickland was speaking further, his microphone was cut abruptly, and the broadcasters ended the interview. As a result, the clip has now become one of the most talked-about moments in sports. ‘Tarzan’ has always spoken openly about the promotion. This act of censorship appeared to be in direct contradiction to the free-speech principles that UFC President Dana White has long publicly championed. However, the new broadcaster, Paramount’s latest decision, now sparks backlash among fans.

Social media reacts to mic cut amid Strickland’s bold comments on Aspen Ladd

Even though Dana White supports and endorses free speech, he doesn’t hesitate to cut ties with business partners who try to limit the UFC’s stance against censorship. This became clear in 2023 when White revealed that a UFC sponsor asked him to remove a social media post supporting Donald Trump.

At that time, Trump faced serious trouble over the Capitol Hill attack. So, White posted in support of Trump on Instagram, and when the sponsor objected, he responded bluntly: “go f— yourself.” Then, after Sean Strickland’s mic got cut during a post-fight interview, fans reacted strongly. One wrote, “Super shameful of UFC. What a pathetic excuse of a free speech company.”

During the press conference, Strickland maintained his bold attitude, continuing to bash women’s MMA and make homophobic remarks, which even caught Megan Fox’s attention. Many fans called for action against him, but Dana White’s free speech policy protected Strickland multiple times. Meanwhile, one fan criticized the UFC, saying, “So in the UFC, freedom of speech only applies when you’re being a racist homophobe b–ot, but they cut you out once you start calling all out p-dos.”

At UFC Houston, Sean Strickland reignited his title ambitions against former teammate and champion Khamzat Chimaev. After he defeated Hernandez, fans now see the matchup as a grudge match over Hernandez’s coach. One fan noted, “He got his point across and has set up a huge grudge match for a title fight.”

In addition, in his statement, Strickland also took aim at President Donald Trump, linking him to the controversial Epstein files. He had already criticized Trump last year when asked about fighting on the White House Card. A fan commented, “No, it cut off because they want him for WH fight.”

Finally, another fan compared Strickland’s statements to Conor McGregor, writing, “That’s real sad, let the f—er speak the f–k he wants. More hilariously, @TheNotoriousMMA praised Sean in a now-deleted tweet lol.” However, this isn’t the first time Sean Strickland targeted Jim West; he first took aim back in 2022, and at that time, he used social media as his platform.

So, what’s your take on Sean Strickland’s cold remark? Do you think the UFC broadcasters acted inappropriately by cutting off his mic? Share your thoughts below.