Sean Strickland’s Confirmed 2025 UFC Return Favors Israel Adesanya but Leaves Fan-Favorite Ex-Champion Hopeless

“I am ready to go,” confirmed former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya last week. Despite experiencing a rough patch in his career, Izzy is far from finished and eager to return to the war inside the octagon. He is coming off a February knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov, but that’s not the main concern. What stands out is that Adesanya is currently 1-4 in his last five Octagon appearances.

After that stretch, he took some time off, but now the itch to compete is back, and he’s determined to bounce back with a victory. Israel Adesanya initially planned his comeback against former rival Sean Strickland, a matchup already made once before at UFC 293, where ‘Tarzan’ dethroned the fan favorite. Now, the Nigerian-Kiwi is looking to settle the score.

Adesanya now sits around the fringe of the top five (ESPN lists him at No. 5 in early August 2025), while Nassourdine Imavov’s KO has fast-tracked him up the ladder. Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, was dropped from the top-5 in the most recent update — a significant development that changes how a win versus Whittaker would impact title positioning for anyone. That volatility makes matchup choice especially strategic for a former champion chasing one or two big wins rather than slow climbs.

However, earlier this year, Strickland found himself embroiled in controversy.

Sean Strickland or new contender: Who might Israel Adesanya face next?

Sean Strickland, known for his bold and fiery nature, is currently serving a suspension following an altercation in late June at the Tuff-N-Uff event. The incident occurred as he was supporting his teammate, Miles Hunsinger, during Hunsinger’s fight against Luis Hernandez at Tuff-N-Uff 145. After Hernandez mocked the former UFC champion, ‘Tarzan’ stepped in to confront him, which ultimately resulted in the suspension. Meanwhile, his case is still pending before the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

However, according to the latest update from Strickland’s camp, his return is expected before the end of 2025. “We’re hoping to get one more this year and then get him active again next year,” confirmed Jason House. In the meantime, Israel Adesanya has reconsidered his options. Speaking with ‘SunSport,‘ recently, Izzy expressed interest not only in a rematch with Sean Strickland but also in a bout against Paulo Costa to give the Brazilian a chance at “redemption,” after Adesanya previously dominated him.

With no confirmed opponent for the end of the year, Izzy recently received new suggestions from senior journalist Aaron Bronsteter during an appearance on Submission Radio alongside Mike Heck. Host Denis Shkuratov asked, “what are we doing with Izzy next? He’s towards the tail end of his career, and I have a feeling that we’re one bad loss away from him probably hanging up the gloves. Like, how can we have some fun with him before he goes?” On that note, Mike Heck suggested Paulo Costa’s name, while Aaron Bronsteter added, “maybe Izzy Whittaker 3.”

However, a matchup between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya does not seem realistic at this point. For the first time in eight years, Whittaker is currently outside the division’s top 5. He appears to be in decline, going 2-3 in his last five octagon outings.

Moreover, even if Israel Adesanya, who currently ranks fourth among the division’s top 5 middleweights, wins, it would do little to significantly improve his standing in the title picture—and the same applies to Robert Whittaker. Facing a top 5 opponent isn’t the safest move for ‘The Reaper’ at this stage. For these reasons, Sean Strickland remains the most logical opponent for the former champion.

Manager reveals expected comeback timeline for Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya is expected to return in October at the UFC Abu Dhabi pay-per-view event. Back in June, Izzy targeted Sean Strickland and warned him, saying, “I hope you are looking after your mental health… you fat b–ch.” Although ‘Tarzan’ usually stays quiet about his fighting career and focuses more on side projects, things escalated quickly at a local Las Vegas fight event.

Strickland intervened after an altercation involving his teammate’s opponent. What began as a verbal confrontation quickly turned into a fistfight. Footage from the event clearly shows the incident, and the disciplinary hearing is still pending. Sean Strickland’s return remains uncertain as Israel Adesanya waits for him. However, Sean Strickland’s manager, Jason House, recently gave an update on Strickland’s return timeline during an appearance on Bruce Buffer’s YouTube channel.

Strickland’s pressure and pace force opponents to fight on uncomfortable terms; Adesanya’s best path back to a title shot is not just a win but a high-profile, stylistically intriguing victory that re-energizes public and media momentum. A rematch with Strickland checks those boxes: it’s emotionally charged, marketable, and decisive — win or lose, Adesanya gets clear answers. By contrast, a win over a declining fighter or an unranked name won’t re-order the title chase.

When Bruce Buffer asked, “Are you allowed to negotiate during suspension?” in reference to Sean Strickland, House explained that commissions typically suspend an athlete’s or cornerman’s license until the disciplinary hearing concludes. He confirmed, “Suspension would only limit him from doing things like cornering and things that he would have to apply for a license for.”

With this update from Sean Strickland’s manager, Israel Adesanya’s return may not be far away. Do you think an Adesanya vs Strickland matchup would be the perfect choice for both fighters? Drop your opinion below.